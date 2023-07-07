Lillard Sends Out Cryptic Tweets Amid Latest Reports Regarding Trade Request

An eventful day of Damian Lillard updates appeared to pique the Trail Blazers star’s curiosity as he took to Twitter to deliver a cryptic message on Thursday night.

The chatter surrounding Lillard’s trade request took an interesting turn after it was reported that his agent Aaron Goodwin warned teams not to trade for him in an effort to help his chances of landing with the Heat , his preferred destination. Goodwin later set the record straight before confirming he’s doing what he can to get Lillard to Miami.

As the speculation rages on, Lillard fired off a pair of curiously-timed tweets, the first of which read, “I’m amazed.”

When Portland radio station 750 The Game asked Lillard “why?”, the seven-time All-Star replied: “At how ppl could know so much and so little at the same time.”

While it’s unclear who and what Lillard is referencing, it stands to wonder if the 32-year-old may be addressing the latest developments concerning his NBA future.

Outside of the news regarding Lillard’s agent, the veteran guard’s name was mentioned in two stories on Thursday involving potential trade destinations.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Blazers and Heat received a positive update in their talks, with several teams showing interest in possibly parting with a “good first-round pick” and “maybe something more” in exchange for Miami guard Tyler Herro to help facilitate a multi-team deal.

ESPN’s Marc Spears later reported Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been making a push for the team to acquire Lillard, despite his reported disinterest in playing anywhere other than Miami.