Open in App
Sportsnaut

St. Louis Cardinals willing to trade young stars for one specific piece

By Vincent Frank,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNRiK_0nIfa6qG00

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of an absolutely disastrous season that was confounded earlier this week by a humiliating walk-off loss to the Miami Marlins .

Despite defeating Miami 3-0 on Thursday, Oliver Marmol’s squad is 36-51 on the season and in last place in the National League Central.

The major issue here has been pitching with St. Louis boasting a 4.69 ERA, good for 25th in MLB. Of the Cardinals’ primary starters, only Jordan Montgomery boasts an ERA of 4.50 or lower.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi , this has led to the Cardinals listening to offers for some of their young position players. The insider notes that St. Louis has had conversations with the Seattle Mariners. However, young starter George Kirby has not been made available in trade talks.

Related: Doubts that St. Louis Cardinals will be major sellers ahead of MLB trade deadline

Young St. Louis Cardinals player who may be available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUp19_0nIfa6qG00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

For a team in the Cardinals’ situation, it is surprising that veterans are not available ahead of the August MLB trade deadline . Rather, front office head John Mozeliak seems to believe that contention can be the name of the game in 2024 and beyond.

If St. Louis is indeed looking to move at least one of its young position players, former top-five prospect Jordan Walker might the most sense. The outfielder is hitting .286 with an .804 OPS in 47 games as a rookie. He could net the Cardinals the controllable young starter they are looking for ahead of the deadline.

Also Read:
MLB trade tracker: MLB trades today with grades and analysis, Aroldis Chapman traded

Shortstop Masyn Winn is St. Louis’ top prospect according to MLB.com. Though, he’s currently in Triple-A and could be seen as the long-term replacement for Paul DeJong.

Either way, we’re not expecting the Cardinals to stand pat ahead of the trade deadline. The big move simply might be to add a young starter rather than move off veteran players.

Written by experts, for sports fans who want a FREE daily newsletter worth reading. Get Sportsnaut First today!

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Miami’s Jean Segura Found a Hilarious Way to Get Ejected After Bad Call
Miami, FL2 days ago
Important Cardinals Duo Reportedly 'Good As Gone' With Trade Deadline Approaching
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Discover the Oldest Town in Missouri
Ste. Genevieve, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mariners strive to extend run barrage vs. Astros
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Astros catching heat again after shady play by Chas McCormick vs. Mariners
Seattle, WA22 hours ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Dead At 64
Starkville, MS1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade
Washington, DC1 day ago
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Cardinals Trade Rumor
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Cardinals Set To Call Up Infield Prospect
Saint Louis, MO18 hours ago
Rangers out to clinch series, extend Nats’ skid
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Cardinals Announce A Series Of Roster Moves
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Sha’Carri Richardson, Cravont Charleston win 100m national titles
Eugene, OR13 hours ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL24 days ago
Josiah Harrell out of UFC 290 due to brain disease
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt grabbing seat Thursday for Cardinals
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy