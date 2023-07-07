Open in App
YourErie

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival Threads app

By Nick RobertsonThe Hill,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpHmV_0nIfYSM900

( The Hill ) – Twitter sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, threatening to sue the social media giant over its launch of rival platform Threads on Thursday.

The letter alleges that Twitter has “serious concerns” that Meta gained access to and abused the company’s trade secrets and intellectual property. The platform also alleged that Meta poached its workforce to build Threads, branded as a Twitter alternative platform.

5 things to know about Threads, Twitter’s newest rival

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or highly confidential information,” the letter states .

Threads was marketed by Meta leadership as “our response to Twitter,” as user backlash grows against Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has made numerous changes to platform policies since taking over the site last year.

Most recently, Musk placed limits on how many posts a user could view in a day, encouraging free users to pay for the Blue service to view more.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who replaced Musk as the top executive last month, downplayed the Threads launch on Thursday without naming it directly.

“This is your public square. We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated,” she said.

Meta Communications Director Andy Stone pushed back on the allegations.

“No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing,” he posted on Threads.

Tens of millions of people signed up for Threads on its first day, including at least 30 million by Thursday , Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. New users link their Instagram accounts to start on the service.

The app has been criticized for missing features, but leadership is optimistic about the platform’s future.

“The real test is not if we can build up a lot of hype, but if you all find enough value in the app to keep using it over time,” Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said.

“And there are tons of basics that are missing: search, hashtags, a following feed” and direct messaging, he said, adding “We’re on it,” but ”it’ll take time.”

Threads will not be available in Europe for now, after European Union officials prevented the app’s launch due to privacy concerns.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Just keep looking’ family not giving up hope in search for missing Meadville woman
Meadville, PA1 day ago
Mysterious flying creature terrorizing Oklahoma family at night
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Bicyclist struck by car in Erie’s east side
Erie, PA22 hours ago
Your Money: How to tie down those forgettable monthly subscriptions
Erie, PA1 day ago
Pull up to Sonic for a frozen treat and a new furry friend
Erie, PA1 day ago
Learn DIY skills to slash those monthly bills and start living a self-sufficient life
Erie, PA1 day ago
76th Cherry Queen crowned in North East
North East, PA1 day ago
Not lion, Erie Zoo lion exhibit out of commission after animals break glass
Erie, PA17 hours ago
‘Disturbing’ video shows woman pushed to the ground, pepper sprayed by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Subway sign in Georgia references Titan implosion, sparks controversy: ‘Messed up’
Rincon, GA2 days ago
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Man who disappeared as teen in 2015 was at home all along, police say
Houston, PA1 day ago
Wabtec, union leaders resume contract talks for first time in two weeks
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
New North East corner shop opens up, perfect for picnic lovers
Millcreek Township, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy