New faces struggle late as the Grizzlies wrap up play in Salt Lake City with loss to Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Playing their third game in four nights, the Memphis Grizzlies gave most of their big names the night off against Utah on Thursday.

No Kenny Lofton Jr. or Jake Laravia.

No David Roddy or Vince Williams.

The Grizzlies going young and getting a good look at their two most recent draft picks. GG Jackson and Tarik Biberovic, both drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft, getting the start and both played well against the Jazz.

Jackson scoring 15 of his game high 23 points in the first half, knocking down 4 3’s. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Biberovic, who’s played professionally overseas for the past seven seasons, had 13 points, 3 3’s, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. But the Grizz were outscored 31-18 in the fourth as they wrap up play in Salt Lake City with a 98-83 loss to the Jazz.

The scene now shifts to Las Vegas where the Grizzlies open play Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

