Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Arozarena happy to be able to compete with close friend García in Home Run Derby

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETn7y_0nIfVzKD00

The Rays' Randy Arozarena and the Rangers' Adolis García are close friends, and the Tampa Bay slugger expects a special performance when they meet in the first round of Monday's Home Run Derby.

“I feel very happy to be able to compete with him,” Arozarena said Thursday through a translator. “He’s the godfather of my daughter. We’re obviously really good friends. We talk to each other a lot. Actually, the word hadn’t come out that he was participating out yet in public, but he had told me that he was going to compete. So I told him back, ‘Hopefully we’re not going against each other.’”

But that's not the case,

“We’re going to try to share the victory, because we said if I lose to him that he’s going to win the derby, and if I beat him then I’m going to win the derby," Arozarena said. “So that’s how we’re going to share it. We’ll find out on Monday who won.”

Arozarena and García became tight during their time together in the St, Louis Cardinals minor league system. Arozarena said the pair of Cuban-born players were convinced great days were ahead.

“I would say probably not so much the Home Run Derby, but we both knew that we’d be superstars,” Arozarena said. “We knew we were surrounded by a lot of good players and a lot of players that turned out to be superstars, and I know he’s competitive. I know I’m competitive. And like I said, I knew we would be here, not necessarily the Home Run Derby, but definitely as superstars.”

Cuban players are well represented in the eight-man field, with Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox also participating.

“It’s really nice to have three of them in this derby,” Arozarena said. “Especially, it’s going be good for our country and the towns that we’re all from.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Home Run Derby bracket, participants: The full list of sluggers for 2023
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Pache's pinch-hit, 2-run HR rallies Phils past Marlins for record-tying 13th straight road win
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Adolis, Hays join Arozarena as starting outfielders for AL
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Spy Photos Reveal the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL24 days ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL24 days ago
Suárez hits 2 homers, Crawford has 1 as Mariners beat Astros 5-1
Seattle, WA1 day ago
A couple on a 2-year sailing trip ends up in Richmond, Virginia where they now call home
Richmond, VA13 days ago
Wiggins now focused on teaching the next generation
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Straphanger Knocked Out at Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY12 days ago
Walker wins 6th straight start, Phillies beat Rays 8-4 for 11th consecutive road win
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy