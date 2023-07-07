Open in App
WFLA

‘I just wish I could bring him back’: Mother remembers 3-year-old son who was struck, killed by car

By Justin Schecker,

1 day ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Stephanie Noble will be haunted forever by what happened overnight on the road next to her family’s brand-new apartment .

“We were beyond exhausted,” she told News Channel 8.

Noble’s family moved into the apartment complex in Town ‘N’ Country late Wednesday night.

“We hadn’t had a chance to do extra locks or video cameras,” Noble said. “At the old place, we had a Ring system.”

Noble said she woke up in the middle of the night to a mother’s worst nightmare. Her 3-year-old son Cody wasn’t in his bed and was nowhere to be found.

“I came to the door and the door was cracked,” Noble said.

She noticed Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies walking up the stairs to her family’s third-floor apartment.

“I knew the news was not good because if he was OK, they would have been walking my son up the steps,” Noble said.

Deputies said they responded to Sheldon Road by the Valencia apartment complex around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. They said a man driving home from work struck the toddler.

Cody was rushed to the hospital and sadly pronounced dead.

“Cody was a very happy, jubilant boy with tons of energy and tons of life,” Noble said. “He was the sweetest little boy and just so loving.”

Cody had two older siblings and a twin sister. His mother said he received an autism diagnosis last year.

“Autism brings a different level of awareness,” Noble said. “You have to install these safety features in your home at an early age. If you get a diagnosis, do it now.”

She is urging all parents to take precautions around their homes to prevent a similar tragedy.

“I just wish I could bring him back,” Noble said. “I don’t know why he went before me.”

Deputies said the driver was not speeding and showed no signs of impairment. He stayed on scene and he is cooperating with the investigation.

A family friend set up a fundraiser for Cody’s funeral expenses. Anyone wanting to donate can do so by following this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

