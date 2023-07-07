Open in App
TheDailyBeast

‘Missing’ Houston Man Who Was Living With His Mom Moves Out: Report

By AJ McDougall,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyrH5_0nIfUXuc00
Texas Center for the Missing

A now 25-year-old man who was reported missing eight years ago—before it was discovered that he’d actually been living with his mother the entire time—no longer wants any contact with her, according to NBC News. Rudy Farias is “doing well but plans to stay away from his mother,” his aunt told the outlet on Thursday. She added later that she believed Farias was “traumatized,” and that he “doesn’t want to see his mom and doesn’t want to go back to his mom.” A family member who requested anonymity told The Daily Beast on Thursday afternoon that Farias was “staying with a friend.” It was not immediately clear when or how exactly Farias left his mother, Janie Santana, in whose company he departed an area hospital on Wednesday—exactly a week after he was discovered in front of a church by “a good Samaritan.” Houston police said earlier this week that Santana “deceived” them about Farias’ whereabouts after she reported his disappearance in March 2015.

Read it at NBC News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Rudy Farias mystery: mom made the boy a 'slave' and forced him to sleep with her, activist says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Inside Rudy Farias' Houston home, private investigators found padlocks, a suspicious letter — and no dogs
Houston, TX1 day ago
Neighbor Says Rudy Farias 'Couldn't Stand' His Mother
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Rudy Farias' Father Was Under Police Investigation
Houston, TX2 days ago
Police make decision in Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘Most Wanted’ cocaine trafficker lived under fake name for nearly 2 decades, even tricking his wife, kids: Police
Detroit, MI8 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Was Rudy Farias’ mother suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy? PI reveals disturbing new details
Houston, TX20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy