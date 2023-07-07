‘Missing’ Houston Man Who Was Living With His Mom Moves Out: Report

Texas Center for the Missing

A now 25-year-old man who was reported missing eight years ago—before it was discovered that he’d actually been living with his mother the entire time—no longer wants any contact with her, according to NBC News. Rudy Farias is “doing well but plans to stay away from his mother,” his aunt told the outlet on Thursday. She added later that she believed Farias was “traumatized,” and that he “doesn’t want to see his mom and doesn’t want to go back to his mom.” A family member who requested anonymity told The Daily Beast on Thursday afternoon that Farias was “staying with a friend.” It was not immediately clear when or how exactly Farias left his mother, Janie Santana, in whose company he departed an area hospital on Wednesday—exactly a week after he was discovered in front of a church by “a good Samaritan.” Houston police said earlier this week that Santana “deceived” them about Farias’ whereabouts after she reported his disappearance in March 2015.

Read it at NBC News