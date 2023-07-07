Open in App
WSAV News 3

Green Pond, SC mourns six people murdered with candlelight vigil

By Eden Hodges,

1 day ago
GREEN POND, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina’s Green Pond community is dealing with a big loss after losing six people to a homicide Sunday.

“they were loving giving people,” said Takiyah Sheppard, a family member. “[They were] very caring souls. Life of the party, always the support or a rock always willing to give solid advice always someone who is willing to open up their home to you. You were never a stranger if you were to come and visit their home.”

Now the Magwood family is asking for prayer, peace and strength as they mourn.

“Even if you don’t know the family, you have a family of your own, so to hear something like this, it just makes you wanna love on your family a little bit more,” said Sheppard. “Spend time with those people and never take life for granted because you never know.”

Police are investigating the death of the six people found with stab wounds in the Magwood’s burning home. One survivor, a 13-year-old girl, lives to tell the story.

In Thursday’s candlelit vigil, they were sending her their support as she recovers.

“The outpour of love since this has happened has been tremendous.”

