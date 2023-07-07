Open in App
FOX 4 WFTX

Hurricane forecasters now expecting more named storms this season

By Katie Walls,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PvoG_0nIfTRa300

The Colorado State University (CSU) Weather and Climate Research Department has updated its outlook for the 2023 hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

CSU originally forecast 15 named storms in June. As of July 6 , that number has increased to 18. This number includes the unnamed subtropical storm in January and Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy in June.

While experts continue to anticipate a robust El Niño for the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, (August through October) most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic now has record warm sea surface temperatures. This extreme warmth will help to fuel any storms that initialize and could counteract the effects of El Niño.

Once El Niño develops, it will increase vertical wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic, helping to limit the strength in developing storms.

For now, the tropics are quiet as Saharan dust inhibits formation through the next seven days.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Golden Corral Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes
Shiloh, IL15 days ago
A tsunami struck Florida last week. Here’s how it was different from a quake-triggered event
Clearwater, FL10 days ago
This Huge Amish Bakery in Florida is a Must-Visit
Sarasota, FL6 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy