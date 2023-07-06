Open in App
Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen advances in 100 meters at USATF Outdoor Champs

By Edith Noriega, Register-Guard,

1 day ago

Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen turned heads once again days after becoming the first high school track and field athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike.

Brahe-Pedersen was back at Hayward Field Thursday competing in the U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships where she finished sixth in the 100-meters in the first round with a new personal best of 11.05.

"Definitely felt like I was kind of just thrown in with the sharks on that one," Brahe-Pedersen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAJYG_0nIfSgyh00

The 17-year-old incoming senior was on a boat celebrating the Fourth of July when she first saw the entry list and said she felt sick after learning she would be competing alongside top seed Sha'Carri Richardson and former Oregon track alum Jenna Prandini.

Despite the jitters, Brahe-Pedersen finished third in her heat behind Richardson (10.71) and Brittany Brown (10.96). Her time was ahead of Prandini's 11.14.

"I was not expecting to win, but I knew that in a field like this, they can pull me to do something amazing," Brahe-Pedersen said. "In this case, that was getting a big Q going into semis. It was just stay calm and do my thing.

"Don't let anybody get in my head because having Sha'Carri right there and Prandini, those are some pretty big names that I was not expecting to see in prelims. So, the fact that I could just stay calm and visualize my race, I was really proud of myself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5pAO_0nIfSgyh00

Brahe-Pedersen is set to compete in the semifinals at 7:14 p.m. on Friday. She will also compete in the first round in the 200 at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday.

Among the others to qualify for Friday's semifinals is English Gardner, a four-time NCAA champion at Oregon.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen advances in 100 meters at USATF Outdoor Champs

