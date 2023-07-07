Open in App
Historic firefighter staff shortage exists while 1,000 applicants wait

By Kayla ShepperdChris Hayes,

1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis firefighters are working up to 100 straight hours to cover staff shortages, according to a union rep. Yet the problem isn’t a lack of people who want to serve.

FOX 2 found it’s common for firefighters to work 72-hour shifts, with the department down dozens of men and women.

“Staffing’s more of an issue now than it’s probably ever been before,” said Capt. Garon Mosby for the St. Louis Fire Department.

Some of the firefighters battling the Sk8 Liborius church fire last week were finishing their third straight day on duty.

Local 73’s Dan Clark said he has talked to some who have exceeded four days on duty.

“People have worked up to 100 hours, around 100 hours straight,” he said.

Suspect found beaten and bloody in field, police involvement investigated

The job is even more demanding with the recent heat. Yet Clark said people are lined up to serve.

“At least a thousand applicants ready to start the process. People are always lined up to be firefighters,” he said.

Clark said the last batch of hires was back on March 14, 2022.

“They wanted to extend the list a couple months to allow the high schoolers, the seniors that year, to come of age, the 18 years of age to come on the job,” he said. “We thought that’s just a couple of months, no big deal. Then it kept getting extended.”

FOX 2 also asked the Department of Public Safety for an explanation of the delay. We are awaiting their response. Clark said the information he has learned indicates it will be at least next year before St. Louis fills fire department vacancies.

Kevin Dickherber was surprised to hear it because of the rapid response he recently witnessed.

“They looked beat, but they were still going,” he said.

Dickherber said the response to a fire at his rehab property on the Fourth of July was unimaginably fast.

“Excellent,” he said. “…we called at 12:30, and the fire was out by 12:45.”

On this same night, FOX 2 also learned the St. Louis Fire Department responded to more than 600 calls.

“We’re all aware of the dispatch issues, but the St. Louis Fire Department, at least as long as I’ve been on for 16 years,” Clark said. “We’ve prided ourselves – the minute we get the call, we can be at any residence in the city within four minutes.”

