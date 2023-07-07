Mecklenburg County commissioners approve $30 million for tennis mega-complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Large-scale professional tennis is on the doorstep of coming to west Charlotte.

On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved $30 million to make Project Break Point a reality, but the tennis campus isn’t just going to attract famous players from around the world, it’ll also attract low-income youth from right here in Charlotte, who are seeking more opportunities.

Project Break Point will be constructed in the River District between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River , and will consist of a four-stadium tennis campus as long as developer Beemok Capital officially chooses the site for its marquee tournament.

The Charleston-based developers say the tennis campus will bring in around $275 million annually, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors if the Western and Southern Open decides to settle in Charlotte.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said George Dunlap (D), chair of the Mecklenburg County board.

Commissioners Elaine Powell and Arthur Griffin opposed the vote.

But the glitz and glamour of hosting worldwide tournaments is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what project break point will offer the community.

“I’m concerned about these kids getting an education, and tennis is only the vehicle,” said Calvin Davis, longtime youth tennis coach who’s been involved in the plans.

And some commissioners recognized that improving the quality of life for regular people here in Mecklenburg County is the main reason why they voted for this proposal, not to just put Charlotte on the map in the esteemed tennis world.

“Taking aside the fact that it’s very shiny, very sexy project with a lot of prestige, I don’t care about any of that, frankly,” said Leigh Altman (D), Mecklenburg County Commissioners. “What I care about is how will this improve the lives of our residents.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has committed to after-school programming and clinics, and Charlotte Youth Sports organizations will be involved in getting kids on the courts as well. As for Mecklenburg County residents, county staff say the cost of utilizing the courts will be very low and, in some cases, free.

Last month, Charlotte City Council members approved $65 million for the complex.

Thursday night’s decision isn’t the end of the road for the agreement between the county and Beemok. There will still be negotiations surrounding the community benefit agreements. The tennis tournament, the Southern and Western open, which currently is held in Cincinnati, could be relocated to Charlotte as soon as 2026.

