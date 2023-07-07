NeighborWorks helped seniors maintain their homes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keeping up with the maintenance of your home takes a lot of effort, especially if you’re a senior. What a better time to have a home makeover than in the summer?

On Thursday, even in all this heat, over 200 out-of-state volunteers helped 30 senior households in West Scranton with some home improvements which involved interior and exterior painting, yard maintenance, and other minor home repairs. There was lots of gratitude and appreciation because of it.

Keeping a home prim and proper isn’t easy, especially for local seniors.

But with the help of two companies, a few people in Lackawanna County don’t have to worry about doing it all themselves.

NeighborWorks of NEPA and Group Mission Trips are helping older residents in Scranton’s west side neighborhood repair their homes during Safetyworks Week for seniors.

“Our heart and soul is in allowing the youth to have a closer walk with Christ and to do that is by using their talents to help not only in their backyard but, across the world to improve the lives of others,” said Director of Group Mission Trips Camp John Futon.

Group Mission, which has prepared two years for this one week of projects in the local area divides its 200+ volunteers into five or six groups

The tasks they complete include everything from exterior paint jobs to full-on porch repairs.

“We are really extremely grateful to have all of the volunteers come from all over the eastern part of the united states just to serve our neighbors,” said President and CEO of NeighborWorks Jesse Ergott.

NeighborWorks has a vision of ‘creating a stronger community and blessing residents’

“I like it here Scranton, it’s a nice homely place and everyone gets along and I’m just happy that they are doing this for my wife and I, and thank god everything is going good,” said Robert Burke of West Scranton.

Robert who had his deck renovated earlier on Thursday has been living in his home for 56 years.

“I see no shame in asking for help I don’t know how much this thing would cost me but it’s really saved me a lot of time and effort,” Burke continued.

The volunteers will put in over 12,000 hours of work across the week and roughly 40 other camps will take place throughout the summer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.