Wagaman (2-4) Only Patriot to Get a Hit in Loss to Fightin' Phils





BRIDGEWATER, NJ - HamptonThe Somerset Patriots fell by a score of 3-2 to the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Thursday night in the third of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark.

RHP Chase Hampton (5 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 10 K) took the no-decision, matching his career-high with 10 K in 5 IP.

Hampton’s 103 K this season lead the Yankees organization and are the third-most in MiLB. His 1.04 WHIP and .195 opponent average also lead the Yankees farm system.

Thursday marked the fourth time this season Hampton has struck out 10+ in a game, the first three of which came as a member of High-A Hudson Valley.

Hampton joins Blane Abyeta, Clayton Beeter, and Richard Fitts as Patriots pitcher with 10+ strikeout performances this season.

Hampton has struck out 8+ in nine of his 13 starts between Somerset and Hudson Valley this season.

1B Eric Wagaman (2-for-4) accounted for each of Somerset’s two hits of the ballgame. Wagaman extended his hit-streak to a season-high six games and on-base streak to a season-high 11 games.

Over Wagaman’s 11-game on-base streak, he’s 19-42 (.452) with 10 R, 7 RBI, and a 1.201 OPS. Wagaman now has multi-hit performances in his last four games, and 11 multi-hit performances over 31 games this season.