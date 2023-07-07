Open in App
The Comeback

Top MLB prospect sparks ugly on-field incident

By Chris Novak,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259VW9_0nIfLg1200

A top Major League prospect is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Cleveland Guardians prospect George Valera got involved in an ugly altercation on the field during his Columbus Clippers’ matchup with the Nashville Sounds.

Sounds right-hander Eric Lauer, who has frequently appeared with the National League’s Milwaukee Brewers, stood on the mound. Lauer opposed Valera at the plate. The Guardian prospect then could be seen barking at Sounds catcher Alex Jackson. The catcher, Jackson, defended himself against the lefty outfielder, Valera.

Eventually, tensions flared. Valera went at Jackson, still with his bat in his hands. Valera then appeared to swing at Jackson, who was unfazed by the blow to the chest protector.

The fight eventually sparked a massive bench-clearing brawl. Video of the battle between the Clippers and Sounds quickly went viral Thursday night.

Tweets differed on whether Valera punched or shoved an umpire working the game.

Of course, the common thread in each accusation would be that Valera put his hands on an umpire. Should that be true, that’s a big no-no that will cost Valera dearly. Whether that’s a fine, suspension, or even both is still yet to be seen, pending a review of the incident.

George Valera is the No. 30 prospect currently on MLB.com’s Top 100 prospect rankings. He is the Guardians’ second-highest-ranked prospect behind 12th-ranked Gavin Williams, a right-handed pitcher.

[ Brendan Walsh . DannyBTalks , Tennessee Baseball Network ]

The post Top MLB prospect sparks ugly on-field incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Sports world reacts to top MLB prospect’s ugly incident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Nationals manager furious at Elly De La Cruz home run antics
Washington, DC1 day ago
Elly De La Cruz hilariously mocks umpire after bizarre interaction
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
David Ross hears from his mom after expletive-laden rant
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Dead At 64
Starkville, MS1 day ago
There's Something Hidden In The Hershey's Logo And It'll Rock Your World
Hershey, PA7 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
All-Star changes mind, joins Home Run Derby
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bizarre DQ at U.S. Women’s Open After Multiple Violations of Same Rule
Pebble Beach, CA1 day ago
Important Cardinals Duo Reportedly 'Good As Gone' With Trade Deadline Approaching
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy