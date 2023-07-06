Open in App
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Woman vandalizes, smashes windows at Wisconsin Black Historical Society

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

1 day ago

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society was vandalized early Thursday morning by an unknown woman.

Clayborn Benson, the museum's founder, said the act was captured on surveillance footage. He said a woman he's never seen before is seen knocking on the door of the buildings, at 2620 W. Center St., around 4:30 a.m.

"After impatiently going to both buildings, trying to get in, she goes across the street and gets a stone," Benson said. "She brings it back and started breaking the window."

Benson said he doesn't know if the vandalism was targeted. He said the woman may just be sick or lost.

"I don't know what her motives are," he said. "I'd never seen her before. Do I think it's a targeted thing? I don't know."

When Benson arrived to the historical society Thursday morning, he called Milwaukee police, who said Friday they're seeking an "unknown suspect" after the person intentionally damaged a window and glass doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stopper at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips App.

Benson estimates the damage is between $2,000 and $2,500. He said because it's specialty glass, it'll take several weeks to replace, at costs that exceed the historical society's normal operating budget.

Benson recently pleaded with state officials to increase funding from the state to up to $1 million for the historical society, saying he needs the funding to meet demands for services. The historical society receives funding from organizations and nonprofits, in addition to public funds.

The final budget, signed by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday , allocated $84,500 per year for the historical society, which is about the same as years past.

"I'm grateful for that," Benson said. "It's not a whole lot but it keeps the heat on and the door open."

Drake Bentley can be reached at DBentley1@gannett.com .

