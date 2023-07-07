Open in App
CBS 42

Central Alabama shelters seeking owners after increase in lost pets fleeing fireworks

By Laura Laughead,

1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With fireworks celebrations every Fourth of July, local animal shelters say it’s easy for pets to get spooked and run away from home, landing in their care in the days after the holiday.

“It’s avoidable by a good collar on a dog that has your name and number and by microchipping,” said Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

It’s a problem the Greater Birmingham Humane Society prepares for every year. But this year, lost pets posed a particular problem because the shelter was already approaching capacity and it’s only getting worse.

“We haven’t seen these high numbers across the country since five or six years ago, so this is very concerning,” Black Cornelius said.

Former Alabama football star Ramzee Robinson turns family tragedy into prison reform crusade

On top of an influx of animals fleeing fireworks, the shelter was already struggling to keep up with a growing overpopulation of dogs across Alabama. Black Cornelius believes there are multiple causes, including inflation, puppy mills, designer dog breeding and a lack of regulation.

She warned that the shelter only has so much space and they need the public’s help before it’s too late.

“Everybody is full. There are pets in shelters that need homes, and they’re great pets, they’re healthy. We want you to please go to a shelter first, it can save a life,” Black Cornelius said.

Twelve-year-old Lucia Bell and her sister ten-year-old Avery spent the afternoon looking at dogs and vouched for their sweet behavior.

“We came outside, and we played with the dogs and played fetch with them,” Lucia Bell said.

“They’re just really cute. People should come out here because there’s a lot of them that need a nice home,” Avery Bell said.

If you’re looking for your missing pet, head to the “lost and found” page on the shelter’s website . The shelter also is hosting a free microchip clinic on Saturday at Cahaba Brewery from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

