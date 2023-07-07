Scranton police continue search for stabbing suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A victim was left in critical condition from a brutal stabbing in Lackawanna County and the suspect is still missing. Officers from the Scranton Police Department responded to the scene at the corner of Cherry Street and Pittston Avenue Thursday.

When they got there, they had one victim badly wounded and a suspect on the run.

A stabbing in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon has police searching for a suspect.

“There was blood everywhere, stuff like that, so it was a very horrific crime scene,” said Faith Wood of Scranton.

The Scranton Police Department was sent to a stabbing at the corner of Cherry Street and Pittston Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they say they not only found a man with several stab wounds to the stomach and arm, but also a second crime scene.

After following a trail of blood, it was discovered the attack happened up the street at 1316 Prospect Avenue.

“I brought my daughter inside first, it’s very unsafe here. Especially on prospect ave,” Wood said.

Witnesses told police the victim ran down to the corner of Cherry Street and Pittston Avenue where police and EMS found him and tended to his wounds.

Police say the man was in critical condition and transported by ambulance to geisinger medical center for surgery.

As detectives and crime scene investigators worked on the scene, they were missing one thing; a suspect.

Something that’s left neighbors feeling unsafe.

“I don’t want to screw my windows shut because it’s 90 degrees, but if I have to I will. It’s not just altercations over there, it’s south side in general,” Wood explained.

This is still very much a developing story that 28/22 news will continue to follow and, as always, keep you updated with the latest.

