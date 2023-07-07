Open in App
KNX Heroes: When two heroes meet

By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeAHg_0nIfGsbz00

In April of 2022, a good samaritan sprung into action, saving a CHP officer from the scene of a crash seconds before his wrecked patrol car burst into flames.

Officer G. Chavez, shaken and nursing a broken leg, was grateful to be alive but knew nothing of the man who pulled him from almost certain death.

Shortly after the incident, reporter Heather Jordan learned of the story from a KNX listener who nominated a courageous auto specialist from Norwalk as Hero of the Week - Hector Gonzalez.

Listen to the orignial story:

Months passed as Officer Chavez recovered from his injuries caused by a speeding drunk-driver, but still no clue as to the identity of the man who saved him.

Jordan wanted to ensure the two men finally met. So with the help of CHP, they were reunited a few weeks ago for the first time since that traumatic night.

It was a special moment for Officer Chavez, "It bothered me for a long time because originally we didn't know who he was or anything, and I had just come to terms with, you know what, I may never get to meet the man who pulled me out of the vehicle to save my life," he said.

Gonzalez told Officer Chavez he was only doing what anyone else would have done, but Chavez would not accept that, saying, "No, a lot of people probably would have stopped and recorded. Nobody would have really helped."

The CHP also honored Gonzalez with a plaque for his bravery during the special reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDS6K_0nIfGsbz00
KNX Hero of the Week Hector Gonzalez (right) honored by CHP for saving Officer G. Chavez (not pictured) Photo credit California Highway Patrol

You can read the original story of Hector Gonzalez here and revisit all our past KNX Heroes here .

