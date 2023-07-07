Simone Biles Confirms She’s Returning to Gymnastics Ahead of 2024 Olympics



Simone Biles is officially getting back on the competition floor.

Paris Olympic Organizers' Headquarters Searched in French Corruption Investigations



The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her enthusiasm about her return ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.



“Sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement,” the 26-year-old wrote. “I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO.”



USA Gymnastics revealed last week that Biles is set to compete at the 2023 U.S. Classic in August, her first competition since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. At the event, she will also be up against several gymnastics champions, including fellow all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee and Olympic floor champion Jade Carey.



“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” Stefanie Korepin, USA Gymnastics chief programs officer, said in a statement. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”



Following the announcement of Biles’ return, Team USA also wrote on its Twitter account , “BILES IS BACK.”



In October 2021, Biles opened up on NBC’s Today about how her relationship has changed with the sport after both her Tokyo Olympics run and the abuse of Larry Nassar, saying at the time that things are “just not the same” and that she’s “still scared to do gymnastics.”



“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” she said during the interview. “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through — put on a front — I’m proud of myself and I’m happy that I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everybody speaking up.”



Biles has not confirmed if she is aiming to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Warner Bros. Discovery, European Broadcasting Union Secure Olympics Rights in Europe Through 2032