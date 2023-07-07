Open in App
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: JV Renegades vs. Union Pines

By Kyle Pillar,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NR9qJ_0nIfFxzP00
Elijah Shepard safely steals second base during Thursday's win. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Renegade junior varsity baseball team shutout Union Pines 6-0 on Thursday.

Thanks to a complete game one-hitter from Chase Woody, the JV Renegades earned their second win of the summer. Woody struck out three batters and walked one.

Hayden Wheeler (single) started the scoring in the bottom of the first, crossing home after a throwing error down to second on a double steal.

Richmond scored two runs in the second to make it 3-0. Drew Gause grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice and Jake Richardson reached on a bunt single with the bases loaded. Scoring were Michael Osentowski and Braden Baucom (both reached via a walk).

Osentowksi made it 4-0 with an RBI fielder’s choice in the third inning, which was followed by another run on a throwing error in the fifth. That run came when Elijah Shepard (single) scored on another double steal attempt.

Capping the scoring was Osentowski (double), who scored on an error following a grounder from Baucom.

Richmond (2-2-2) will travel to Union Pines on Tuesday and begin at 5 p.m.

Below are photos of Thursday’s win taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.

