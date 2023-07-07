Open in App
WMBB

Marianna police searching for shooting suspect

By Tom Lewis,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmSdF_0nIfEhDe00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Marianna Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting death.

It happened about 1:20 Thursday afternoon at a house in the 2900 block of Harley Drive.

Paramedics took the victim to Jackson Hospital where he died. Police said they know who he is but have not identified him.

They said they’re still looking for the shooter and that this is an active homicide investigation.

We’ll update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marianna, FL newsLocal Marianna, FL
Person shot to death in Marianna, murder investigation underway, MPD
Marianna, FL1 day ago
Marianna shooting death under investigation
Marianna, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Ring footage shows shocking moments before DeFuniak Springs deadly shooting
Defuniak Springs, FL1 day ago
Investigators detail Walton Co. murder
Defuniak Springs, FL2 days ago
Officials release identity of Dothan man killed in hit and run
Dothan, AL2 days ago
Southport man found guilty in murder
Southport, FL1 day ago
Southport man sentenced in murder case
Southport, FL1 day ago
Family of murder victim needs help with funeral expenses
Slocomb, AL18 hours ago
Dothan pastor headed to prison
Dothan, AL1 day ago
Tennessee man charged in DeFuniak Springs slaying
Defuniak Springs, FL2 days ago
Alabama man killed in Holmes County crash
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Dothan pastor sentenced to 30 months in prison
Dothan, AL21 hours ago
Multi-car wreck kills Alabama man, injures two juveniles
Dothan, AL3 days ago
Dothan man killed in 4th of July crash, ALEA
Dothan, AL3 days ago
TikTok goes viral after tense encounter with Holmes County Sheriff during urgent hospital trip
Chipley, FL4 days ago
The Evers House is at risk of closing its doors temporarily
Panama City, FL14 hours ago
Local law enforcement gives July 4th safety tips
Panama City, FL3 days ago
PanCare breaks ground on new Panama City facility
Panama City, FL18 hours ago
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
Dothan, AL3 days ago
Fireworks illegal until end of the year
Panama City, FL2 days ago
The Star Avenue water main break is almost repaired
Panama City, FL18 hours ago
Panama City neighborhood without water for days
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Blakely man arrested on drug trafficking and other charges
Blakely, GA4 days ago
Local organization feeds kids in Gadsden County during the summer
Tallahassee, FL20 hours ago
One killed, one injured in Walton motorcycle crash
Freeport, FL5 days ago
WATCH: Vernon firework show goes haywire as bystanders flee firecrackers
Vernon, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy