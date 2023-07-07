Marianna police searching for shooting suspect

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Marianna Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting death.

It happened about 1:20 Thursday afternoon at a house in the 2900 block of Harley Drive.

Paramedics took the victim to Jackson Hospital where he died. Police said they know who he is but have not identified him.

They said they’re still looking for the shooter and that this is an active homicide investigation.

We’ll update this story if more information is released.

