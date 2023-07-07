Akron man sentenced to probation for violently robbing 60-year-old woman

Investigators say he violently pulled on the purse and kicked the woman several times before dragging her into a grassy area.
Rankin then ran off without the purse when a maintenance worker noticed what was happening. He left a mask at the scene, which investigators say had Rankin’s DNA on it.
The woman had to go to the hospital for her injuries.
Rankin was found guilty of one charge of robbery last month.
According to Summit County prosecutors, during Thursday’s sentencing, the victim told the court, “she remains fearful of the defendant and no longer feels safe in her home, even blocking her front door and bedroom door at night.”
Comments / 0