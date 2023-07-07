Akron man sentenced to probation for violently robbing 60-year-old woman

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man was sentenced Thursday for violently robbing a 60-year-old woman back in 2020.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands sentenced 21-year-old Javion Rankin to probation.

Courtesy of Summit County Prosecutors

According to investigators, the woman was returning to her apartment on Dec. 4, 2020 when Rankin grabbed her purse.

Investigators say he violently pulled on the purse and kicked the woman several times before dragging her into a grassy area.

Rankin then ran off without the purse when a maintenance worker noticed what was happening. He left a mask at the scene, which investigators say had Rankin’s DNA on it.

The woman had to go to the hospital for her injuries.

Rankin was found guilty of one charge of robbery last month.

According to Summit County prosecutors, during Thursday’s sentencing, the victim told the court, “she remains fearful of the defendant and no longer feels safe in her home, even blocking her front door and bedroom door at night.”

Prosecutors, who were asking for seven to ten and a half years in prison, say they plan to appeal the ruling.

He’s also charged in connection to a pending murder case from the day before, on Dec. 3, 2020.

Back in June, Rankin was also found guilty of stealing a necklace from an area store. He was sentenced to one year in prison, but prosecutors say he was credited for time in the county jail.

