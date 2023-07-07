Open in App
The Associated Press

Double-decker bus collision with second bus in Manhattan sends 18 people to hospitals

1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan Thursday evening sent 18 people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said.

Reports of a major vehicle crash came in just after 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 Unit said. Emergency personnel found what he described as a serious accident, with the larger bus adding complications.

“We’ve had a few minor challenges in the double decker bus — going through the windows, taking people out,” New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said.

Ladders and ropes were required to get some people down because of crash damage to the bus, Murphy said.

Many of those injured have cuts, bruises, scrapes, along with suspected fractures and head and neck injuries, Hopper said.

“None have any life-threatening injury,” said Hopper, who added that about 63 other passengers requested evaluations by a doctor who was at the scene.

Hopper and Murphy said they couldn’t speculate about what led up to the crash.

“I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us,” Ishrak Jahan, a passenger on one bus, told CBS News New York. “I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie ... I saw blood. I immediately called 911.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
MTA bus collides with tourist double-decker in NYC, leaving nearly 80 people injured
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mercedes-Benz driver charged with DWI in Queens crash that killed DEP worker: NYPD
Queens, NY1 day ago
Body 'Wrapped In Plastic, Lit On Fire' On Chester County Road Identified:DA
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3-year-old boy injured after falling from building fire escape in Harlem
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago
Pilot in tragic airplane crash that killed 5 near resort town was beloved N.J. doctor, father of 3
Little Falls, NJ23 hours ago
Teen pulled unconscious from Prospect Park Lake has now died
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD searching for teen, 16, who escaped police custody inside 120 Precinct
Staten Island, NY18 hours ago
Man killed, 3 teens shot in overnight NYC bloodshed, cops say
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Alamin Ahmed sentenced to 7 years for fatal drunken drag racing crash
New York City, NY1 day ago
The crime victim numbers are soaring and Alvin Bragg is to blame
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Police reveal new efforts to crack down on deadly subway surfing trend
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Missing 3-year-old last seen with family friend in Bronx found safe
Bronx, NY22 hours ago
FDNY: Large tree branch collapses on Bed-Stuy road, damages parked car
New York City, NY1 day ago
Teen dies weeks after being pulled out of Prospect Park Lake, family says
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Deadly cargo ship fire still burning at New Jersey port
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Pilot killed in South Carolina plane crash was beloved New Jersey doctor
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Fourth Bay Shore Child Dies Following Crash Near Florida-Georgia Border, Family Says
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
NY program helps eligible residents purchase, install air conditioner or fan
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC bikes now must be moved weekly to avoid being towed
New York City, NY1 day ago
D.A. Bragg Announces Sentencing Of Christian Jeffers For Attack At Union Square Station
Manhattan, NY23 hours ago
New Update: Police ID 20-Year-Old Victim Of Mamaroneck Crash
Mamaroneck, NY3 days ago
NYPD officer receives successful living kidney transplant through nonprofit's new program
New York City, NY1 day ago
Blood-Stained Apartment, Steak Knife Lead To Capture Of Trenton Murder Suspect: Police
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
This Is The Worst Town To Live In New York
Great Neck, NY10 hours ago
Need wheels? Here are 3 (cheap!) ways to get use of a car in NYC without buying one
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man Who Fatally Stabbed West Babylon Girlfriend, Breaking Knife In Her Skull, Gets Prison Time
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
D.A. Bragg: Three Indicted For Murder Conspiracy Following Drug Sale Dispute
Manhattan, NY23 hours ago
Police Sniff Out Dead Dogs Crated In Backyard Little Egg Harbor Shed
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago
Judge Rejects Release Of Morris Man Charged With Abducting, Raping Bergen 13-Year-Old
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey Man Wants Neighbor to Pay for Allegedly Chopping Trees on His Land for Better New York Skyline View
Kinnelon, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy