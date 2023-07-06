What Tarik Biberovic, GG Jackson showed in Grizzlies' summer league loss to Utah

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz 98-81 in their final summer league game in Salt Lake City.

Grizzlies summer league coach Vitaly Potapenko made sure everyone on the roster received playing time, while giving the starters some rest as they finished playing three games in four days.

GG Jackson led the team with 23 points as the Grizzlies finished their Salt Lake City games with a 2-1 record.

Here are three observations from the game.

Tarik Biberovic shows off his shooting ability

Tarik Biberovic , the No. 56 pick in the NBA draft last month, started the game, and Grizzlies fans should be excited with his play.

Biberovic shot 5-for-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

“He can really shoot it,” Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said of Biberovic on draft night. “He’s made healthy, sustained progress. Good kid. Hard worker.”

Biberovic played for Fenerbahç of the Turkish Super League and the EuroLeague.

As is the case with many European prospects like Luka Doncic, Biberovic turned professional at 15 years old. Biberovic already has seven years of professional experience, according to the NBATV broadcast.

Biberovic will be a “draft and stash” prospect, meaning Biberovic will return to Europe and play professional basketball there while the Grizzlies maintain his rights.

BOOST EXPECTED: Why second-year Summer League Grizzlies are key to improving Memphis in one key area

GG Jackson makes an impact

With a couple of games under his belt, Jackson found his rhythm and showed why he was the top high school prospect in his class.

Jackson was confident and let the game come to him, playing within the flow of the offense. Defensively, he made his stand and played hard.

He wasn’t shy with his shot, as he went 8-for-20 from the field and 44% from 3-point range. With the starters getting the rest Thursday, the No. 45 pick in last month's draft received a lot of minutes and demonstrated his skill set.

Jackson's attitude at South Carolina and his inconsistent shooting was the reason he fell to the second round, according to the NBATV broadcast.

With coach Taylor Jenkins leading the way, the Grizzlies felt like they'll be the perfect fit for Jackson to develop. Jackson came into Utah with a “changed mindset,” as reported from the NBATV broadcast on Monday .

Leaving for Las Vegas

With the conclusion of the Salt Lake City summer league games, the Las Vegas four-game schedule next.

The Grizzlies will travel to Vegas and play on Saturday versus the Bulls at 4 p.m. CT on NBATV. The Grizzlies will play every other day in Vegas.

Here is the remaining schedule for the Grizzlies.

Monday: Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers, 3 p.m., CT, ESPNews

Wednesday: Clippers vs. Grizzlies. 12:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV

July 14: Grizzlies vs. Lakers. 7:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV

Reach sports writer Jerry Jiang at JJiang@gannett.com or on Twitter @j_jiang30

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What Tarik Biberovic, GG Jackson showed in Grizzlies' summer league loss to Utah