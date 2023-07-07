‘I hope it will save lives’: Athena Alert signed into law, local officials can notify public without confirmed abduction

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Athena Alert is now a law. It’s meant to speed up the law enforcement response time when a child goes missing.

House Bill 3556, known as the Athena Alert, became law on June 13.

Unlike other laws that were just recently passed, DPS said it is in effect immediately. Amber Alerts have to meet four strict rules before the public is notified.

“It’s a statewide notification, but kidnapping has to be a part of the determination (for an Amber Alert),” said Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton.

The Athena Alert is named after 7-year-old Athena Strand who was killed after being abducted in Wise County.

“Unfortunately I kept getting met with the same response that she in her case did not meet the criteria for the Amber Alert to be issued,” said Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother.

Athena’s mother pushed for a way to cut down response time from authorities at the local level. She hopes no one else has to go through what she went through.

“There’s more discretion provided at the local level and the biggest point in that is you don’t have to rule out kidnapping, “said Clinton.

If a child is reported missing, police departments and sheriff’s offices can now send out a notification within a 100-mile radius and surrounding counties.

This will help to get the word out fast because precious lives are on the line.

“I hope it will save lives. I am all in support of as much local authority as can be given, so people have more discretion and how their emergency services are provided,” said Clinton.

This could lead to more notifications popping up on your phone, but Sheriff Clinton doesn’t think that will be a problem.

“Society is kind of glued to their phones and receiving notifications is nothing new or nothing they don’t expect when they have a mobile phone,” said Clinton.

They hope faster response times are the right steps to mend the gap when time is of the essence.

Athena’s mother said a bill like this could have potentially saved her daughter’s life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.