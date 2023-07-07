Denver intersection keeps flooding; what’s being done

DENVER (KDVR) — An intersection in Denver has repeatedly flooded over the past week or so as storms have dumped excessive rain in the metro area.

The intersection lies just west of Interstate 25 at Fox Street and West 38th Avenue. There have been multiple issues with flooding in the area — one incident included a dive team checking a submerged vehicle for anyone inside last week.

Nancy Kuhn with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the storm drains are regularly cleaned, especially before heavy rainfall is expected to prevent flooding.

“However, because we have received so much rain the last couple of months and the ground is saturated, we’re seeing flooding happening here more frequently this year,” Kuhn told FOX31.

One temporary solution, Kuhn said, is to stage barricades nearby for a quicker response to block the area so drivers don’t get stuck. Kuhn said the department is also considering adding signage that warns drivers of the flood-prone area.

Other vehicles were stranded in the area on July 4 when storms moved in and Denver Fire performed a swift water rescue. Luckily, crews were able to get people to safety, the department said.

While other options are being considered in order to prevent drivers from being stranded in the immediate future, the department said it’s working on a long-term solution.

“This is a low spot with an undersized storm drain system, complicated by rail tracks overhead. It is not an easy engineering fix. However, we’re committed to starting the design of some long-term engineering solutions in our six-year plan,” Kuhn said.

