Open in App
FOX31 Denver

Denver intersection keeps flooding; what’s being done

By Colleen Flynn,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eUiV_0nIfA4DW00

DENVER (KDVR) — An intersection in Denver has repeatedly flooded over the past week or so as storms have dumped excessive rain in the metro area.

The intersection lies just west of Interstate 25 at Fox Street and West 38th Avenue. There have been multiple issues with flooding in the area — one incident included a dive team checking a submerged vehicle for anyone inside last week.

Nancy Kuhn with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the storm drains are regularly cleaned, especially before heavy rainfall is expected to prevent flooding.

“However, because we have received so much rain the last couple of months and the ground is saturated, we’re seeing flooding happening here more frequently this year,” Kuhn told FOX31.

Drivers rescued from flooded Denver roads

One temporary solution, Kuhn said, is to stage barricades nearby for a quicker response to block the area so drivers don’t get stuck. Kuhn said the department is also considering adding signage that warns drivers of the flood-prone area.

Other vehicles were stranded in the area on July 4 when storms moved in and Denver Fire performed a swift water rescue. Luckily, crews were able to get people to safety, the department said.

While other options are being considered in order to prevent drivers from being stranded in the immediate future, the department said it’s working on a long-term solution.

“This is a low spot with an undersized storm drain system, complicated by rail tracks overhead. It is not an easy engineering fix. However, we’re committed to starting the design of some long-term engineering solutions in our six-year plan,” Kuhn said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denver weather: Another stormy day then dry, warm days return
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Denver weather: One more stormy Pinpoint Weather Alert Day then dry, warm days return
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Denver weather: Severe thunderstorms possible again on Friday
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More severe weather expected Saturday afternoon
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Denver weather: Another chance for severe storms, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
Denver, CO1 day ago
Residents invited Wednesday to learn about Colfax Avenue bus improvements
Aurora, CO22 hours ago
1 dead after crash in northeast Denver
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Drivers rescued from flooded Denver roads
Denver, CO3 days ago
Cool July weather sends people scrambling for jackets
Denver, CO2 days ago
Calling 911 in Denver? Be prepared to wait on hold
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Northglenn to address extensive flooding with special consultant
Northglenn, CO2 days ago
Large hail, gusty winds, tornadoes possible for these areas Thursday
Denver, CO2 days ago
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for storms before drying out and heating up
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Opinion: Homelessness in Aurora differs from Denver
Aurora, CO5 hours ago
Denver middle school principal fired
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Denver Colorado Myth Solved: Is It Illegal To Let Your Neighbor Borrow Your Vacuum?
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Chatfield State Park swim beach reopens after E. coli closure
Denver, CO1 day ago
How much rain fell in your city on the 4th of July?
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver weather: More storms and below-normal temperatures
Denver, CO2 days ago
2 Week Closure: Make Sure To Avoid This Road in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Last Slice Near for Colorado Pizza Chain Set To Shut Down Monday
Boulder, CO1 day ago
5-year construction project begins on I-70 at Floyd Hill
Idaho Springs, CO2 days ago
Adams County residents say flooding has lasted for weeks
Denver, CO2 days ago
Police catch 18-year-old driving 108 mph near Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Police to provide update in deadly mall shooting
Denver, CO1 day ago
As the Rodeway Inn prepares to close, residents share what could be left behind
Denver, CO2 days ago
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Denver, CO2 days ago
Could you be saying goodbye to your gas-powered lawn mower?
Denver, CO1 day ago
63-year-old falls to death while hiking in Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Aurora mayor proposes to end aid agreement with Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy