Positively NJ: Artist duo Rorshachbrand team behind Jersey-central mural at Prudential Center

If you've watched sporting events or music documentaries you've seen the dramatic scenes in which athletes or artists make the adrenaline-fueled walk from their dressing rooms to the arena floor as the crowd begins to roar.

At Newark's Prudential Center, that walk now takes athletes and performers past a mural of New Jersey icons like Whitney Houston, Sarah Vaughn, Frank Sinatra and hip-hop artist Redman - a colorful reminder of New Jersey's - and specifically Newark's - knack for producing greatness.

The mural was painted by Newark artists Robert Ramone and Andre Leon, who work as an artist team called Rorshachbrand . The pair were hired by the Prudential Center to transform the corridor in an area of the arena that the general public never sees - but that stars from around the world pass through on the regular.

"Things that are Jersey-centric and more specifically Newark-based are really important to us," said Jillian Frechette, senior vice president of the Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils. "Newark is our home and we want to make sure our building and our brands have a connection to the city of Newark."

On today's episode of "Brian's Positively New Jersey,” Brian Donohue visits the mural few members of the public will ever see. He also speaks with the artists about the mural that stands as a dramatic colorful reminder of where they are and the incredible talent that New Jersey has produced over the years.