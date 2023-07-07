Open in App
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces Police provide update on East Mesa officer-involved shooting

By Luisa Barrios,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNMtG_0nIf9ODB00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) held a news conference Thursday afternoon, July 6, providing an update on the Wednesday, June 21 officer-involved shooting on East Mesa.

LCPD says the investigation by a multi-agency task force is underway, but police were able to provide video and still-images from body-worn cameras that helped depict what led to the shooting and how close officers came to being shot by the suspect.

The man believed to be responsible for the shooting, Bobby Charles Crawford, 47, is incarcerated in El Paso awaiting extradition to New Mexico where he is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Story continues below:

Crawford also faces one count each of aggravated fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felony and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, the Las Cruces Police became aware of a pursuit involving the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) and a white sport vehicle driven by Crawford.

Police learned Crawford had warrants for his arrest and was failing to stop for NMSP officers. The warrants for Crawford’s arrest were for violating terms of probation and other felony crimes.

The pursuit ended with a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), near the intersection of Holman Road and Arroyo Road, according to police.

Las Cruces Police assisted NMST in the pursuit.

Police say that preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Crawford discharged multiple rounds at responding officers.

Some of the round fired entered the front, passenger side and window of one of the marked police units. Other rounds fired entered through the windshield of a second officer’s marked unit.

Police add both officers “narrowly missed being struck by gunfire.” Both officers received minor injuries from glass shrapnel.

In response to Crawford’s actions, LCPD officers discharged their service weapons resulting in Crawford’s being struck by at least one round.

Police say Crawford failed to comply with commands given by police until shortly before noon when he exited the SUV.

After exiting the SUV and being detained, Crawford was provided first aid before he was airlifted to University Medical Center.

The LCPD officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for such an incident. No major injuries were reported by the officers.

Additionally, the investigation remains “active and ongoing” by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force.

The multi-agency task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

Upon completion of the investigation, findings will be forwarded to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

Video of Thursday’s news conference, along with body-worn camera video and images from the investigation that were displayed during the news conference, can be seen here .

