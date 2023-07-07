Open in App
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County fairgrounds hosts kickoff event

By Zach Stidham,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f94zm_0nIf98Ao00

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s almost time for the Vigo County Fair.

The Vigo County Fair includes food and fun for all ages with plenty of great events every single day to enjoy. The fair kicked things off Thursday evening by hosting an event to showcase the fair and thank its sponsors. Events and Fairgrounds Manger, Jenny Hamilton, explains the details of this event.

“Every year we honor some people that dedicated their time and their money and things like that to the fair. We have three individuals that will get honored tonight with their bricks, and we will also honor the Hometown Savings Bank for being our business if the year.”

The fair opens to the public on July 8th. One big part of the Vigo County Fair is the 4H program. There will be 4H livestock shows almost every day of the fair.

Duke Energy awards 3K to local warehouse company

Projects will be also displayed in the exhibit hall that members have made for the fair. Sara Haag, the 4H Youth Development Educator, says her favorite part of the fair has nothing to do with the events themselves.

“The kids work together and teach each other. They support each other through that even though it is a contest. They are all learning new skills and learning new things about the livestock, so that’s a really fun one.”

There are other exciting events this week including the traditional police versus fire department demo derby. There’s also the return of micro wrestling, monster truck shows, and tractor pulls.

All of these events will be attended by the newly crowned fair queen, Sadie Herring. There’s one thing she’s really looking forward to this week.

“Being able to see all of those 4Hers and all the people visiting the fair, getting to talk to all those people, and being able to represent our county.”

Jenny Hamilton has a message for all of those wanting to come out to the fair this week.

“It’s going to be a great week. We have the carnival. We have the concessions. We have the exhibit hall. The barns are all full this year with animals. If you have any questions or you need to know to know times for things, you can go to Vigo County dot com or you can go to our Facebook page.”

As mentioned earlier, the fair starts this Saturday July 8th, and runs through July 15th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vigo County, IN newsLocal Vigo County, IN
Leaders provide insight on Vigo County storm & next step
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Duke: We hope to have all storm outages restored by 6 p.m.
Terre Haute, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Terre Haute tradition driving its way back this weekend!
Terre Haute, IN18 hours ago
Terre Haute Fire celebrates 11 recruit graduations
Terre Haute, IN23 hours ago
Clay City kicks off celebrations for 150th anniversary
Clay City, IN2 days ago
Swope awarded 16K from Arts Organization Support
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Duke Energy Foundation donates to Knox Co. Charity
Bicknell, IN2 days ago
11 new firefighters graduate
Terre Haute, IN21 hours ago
Terre Haute Rex split Friday Doubleheader
Terre Haute, IN17 hours ago
2nd celebration of life & legacy of Det. Greg Ferency
Terre Haute, IN20 hours ago
Construction project to close around one mile of this major Terre Haute road
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Photo highlights from Linton’s 2023 Freedom Festival Parade
Linton, IN3 days ago
SW School corp changes their approach to teach reading
Sullivan, IN2 days ago
INDOT clarifies U.S. 41 detour, homemade signs found
Oaktown, IN2 days ago
Update: Six displaced following 14th Street house fire
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
How local businesses were impacted by the recent storm
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Search continues for missing Mecca woman
Mecca, IN1 day ago
ISP: Silver alert declared for Mecca woman
Mecca, IN3 days ago
CRIS Healthy Aging offering Danville area seniors free produce, herbs, flowers
Danville, IL1 day ago
Thrillbillies blank Rex 6-0
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy