Vigo County fairgrounds hosts kickoff event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s almost time for the Vigo County Fair.

The Vigo County Fair includes food and fun for all ages with plenty of great events every single day to enjoy. The fair kicked things off Thursday evening by hosting an event to showcase the fair and thank its sponsors. Events and Fairgrounds Manger, Jenny Hamilton, explains the details of this event.

“Every year we honor some people that dedicated their time and their money and things like that to the fair. We have three individuals that will get honored tonight with their bricks, and we will also honor the Hometown Savings Bank for being our business if the year.”

The fair opens to the public on July 8th. One big part of the Vigo County Fair is the 4H program. There will be 4H livestock shows almost every day of the fair.

Projects will be also displayed in the exhibit hall that members have made for the fair. Sara Haag, the 4H Youth Development Educator, says her favorite part of the fair has nothing to do with the events themselves.

“The kids work together and teach each other. They support each other through that even though it is a contest. They are all learning new skills and learning new things about the livestock, so that’s a really fun one.”

There are other exciting events this week including the traditional police versus fire department demo derby. There’s also the return of micro wrestling, monster truck shows, and tractor pulls.

All of these events will be attended by the newly crowned fair queen, Sadie Herring. There’s one thing she’s really looking forward to this week.

“Being able to see all of those 4Hers and all the people visiting the fair, getting to talk to all those people, and being able to represent our county.”

Jenny Hamilton has a message for all of those wanting to come out to the fair this week.

“It’s going to be a great week. We have the carnival. We have the concessions. We have the exhibit hall. The barns are all full this year with animals. If you have any questions or you need to know to know times for things, you can go to Vigo County dot com or you can go to our Facebook page.”

As mentioned earlier, the fair starts this Saturday July 8th, and runs through July 15th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.