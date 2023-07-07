Open in App
‘Beetlejuice 2’ set comes to life in East Corinth

By Matt Holderman,

1 day ago

East Corinth, VT – Say his name three time and he will appear, and it looks like someone in East Corinth must have done that.

The set for the new movie ‘Beetlejuice 2’ is coming to life in the same Vermont town where the original was filmed 35 years ago, and people living there expect filming to start very soon. Construction crews have rebuilt many pieces of the original ‘Beetlejuice’ set for the sequel, turning East Corinth into the fictional village of Winter River, Connecticut once again.

Pieces of the set that can be seen around town include the Beetlejuice House, on the same hilltop as the original and has recently been cloaked in a black veil. You can also see the famous red covered bridge that claimed the lives of characters Adam and Barbara Maitland on Chicken Farm Road.

On top of that, there’s work being done on Minerva Lodge #86, which will likely turn it back into Miss Shannon’s School for Girls for the movie. One final part of the set worth noting is the building that once posed as ‘Maitland Hardware’ is getting a faux facade, which has plenty of Halloween decorations in the front windows.

People living in the normally quiet town say it is indeed a bit strange and unusual seeing all of this activity going on, but not many are scared by it. In fact, they welcome it, as many people and places in the village are getting a good chunk of change from having Hollywood in their backyards.

“It’s a good thing, you know, they’re pumping a lot of money into the area,” said Nelson Tillotson, who’s lived in East Corinth since the first Beetlejuice movie was filmed there. “There’s a lot of cars going by and a lot of talk about it. I know the school over there is getting something out of it because they’re using the parking lot, and they’re going to use the ski tow, it’s getting quite a lot [of money] out of it.”

“They did pick a lot of locals to be in the backgrounds, and we’re all signed up and getting pretty excited,” said Will Dickinson, a resident of East Corinth for nearly 20 years. “I’m shocked that there’s not more traffic. Everybody’s been super respectful, they ask to take pictures.”

On top of reaping some financial rewards from the movie, a lot of people in the town are also excited to see the cast members finally arrive, many of whom were there for the original Beetlejuice.

According to reports, Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice himself, and Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will return to their roles in the Deetz family. There’s also a number of newcomers, including Jenna Ortega, who recently starred in Netflix’s most-watched show of all-time, ‘Wednesday’.

A few people in East Corinth have even made signs to welcome the stars, and have gifts waiting for them when they arrive.

“Winona, we have a special dress made for you here,” said Dickinson. “My niece makes dresses and she’s got an outfit for you to wear as well, so feel free to stop by when you’re in town.”

Locals who’ve been asked to play extras in the sequel say they can’t give away the exact dates filming is scheduled to happen, but in the words made famous by Keaton himself, they say, “It’s (almost) showtime.”

