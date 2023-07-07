Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Feds Home In on Chaotic Trump Post-Election Oval Office Meeting: Report

By Brett Bachman,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gPve_0nIf5lSc00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Federal investigators probing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have shown a renewed interest in a chaotic Oval Office meeting during which Trump entertained a number of extreme measures that would have retained his grip on power, according to CNN. The investigators, who are part of special counsel Jack Smith’s office, have asked several witnesses in recent weeks about the Dec. 18 meeting, which counted Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell, ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne as attendees. Giuliani addressed the topic during a lengthy interview last month with investigators, under the auspices of a “proffer agreement” —a legal deal that often foreshadows a formal cooperation agreement.

Read it at CNN

