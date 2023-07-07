Feds Home In on Chaotic Trump Post-Election Oval Office Meeting: Report

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Federal investigators probing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have shown a renewed interest in a chaotic Oval Office meeting during which Trump entertained a number of extreme measures that would have retained his grip on power, according to CNN. The investigators, who are part of special counsel Jack Smith’s office, have asked several witnesses in recent weeks about the Dec. 18 meeting, which counted Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell, ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne as attendees. Giuliani addressed the topic during a lengthy interview last month with investigators, under the auspices of a “proffer agreement” —a legal deal that often foreshadows a formal cooperation agreement.

