Annual El Paso Downtown Management District Survey has begun

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) is reminding the community that its annual survey has begun.

Courtesy of El Paso Downtown Management District

The survey, which will run throughout the entire month of July, aims to gather valuable feedback from residents, visitors, Downtown employees and business owners to enhance and improve the Downtown experience, according to a news release sent by DMD.

Individuals will have the opportunity to make their voices heard and contribute to the ongoing development of Downtown El Paso (DTEP) by participating in the survey.

The DMD is looking to gather insights on several aspects including event, amenities, transportation, public spaces, safety and overall satisfaction within the area.

As an incentive for participation, the DMD will be hosting a raffle, giving participants a chance to win a $100 gift card to their favorite business in DTEP.

This reward not only encourages community engagement but also allows participants to further support the local businesses they love.

To participate in the survey and enter the raffle, interested individuals can visit here .

DMD says the survey is easy to complete and should only take a few minutes of participants’ time. All responses will remain anonymous and will be kept strictly confidential.

“The annual survey is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to contribute their valuable input and help shape the future of Downtown El Paso,” said Joe Gudenrath, Executive Director of the El Paso Downtown Management District. “We encourage all residents, visitors, Downtown employees, and business owners to take part in the survey and share their thoughts, ensuring that DTEP remains a vibrant and thriving destination for all.”

The deadline to complete the survey is July 31, 2023. The winner of the $100 gift card will be randomly selected and notified shortly after the survey concludes.

