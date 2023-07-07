Open in App
KTSM

Annual El Paso Downtown Management District Survey has begun

By Luisa Barrios,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IoD1_0nIf5PzW00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) is reminding the community that its annual survey has begun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHW4Q_0nIf5PzW00
Courtesy of El Paso Downtown Management District

The survey, which will run throughout the entire month of July, aims to gather valuable feedback from residents, visitors, Downtown employees and business owners to enhance and improve the Downtown experience, according to a news release sent by DMD.

Individuals will have the opportunity to make their voices heard and contribute to the ongoing development of Downtown El Paso (DTEP) by participating in the survey.

The DMD is looking to gather insights on several aspects including event, amenities, transportation, public spaces, safety and overall satisfaction within the area.

As an incentive for participation, the DMD will be hosting a raffle, giving participants a chance to win a $100 gift card to their favorite business in DTEP.

This reward not only encourages community engagement but also allows participants to further support the local businesses they love.

To participate in the survey and enter the raffle, interested individuals can visit here .

DMD says the survey is easy to complete and should only take a few minutes of participants’ time. All responses will remain anonymous and will be kept strictly confidential.

“The annual survey is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to contribute their valuable input and help shape the future of Downtown El Paso,” said Joe Gudenrath, Executive Director of the El Paso Downtown Management District. “We encourage all residents, visitors, Downtown employees, and business owners to take part in the survey and share their thoughts, ensuring that DTEP remains a vibrant and thriving destination for all.”

The deadline to complete the survey is July 31, 2023. The winner of the $100 gift card will be randomly selected and notified shortly after the survey concludes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
$1M grant program to support Las Cruces small business owners
Las Cruces, NM20 hours ago
ASC Technical Institute hosts grand re-opening
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
The Week Ahead: Beginning in September the El Paso Streetcars will operate 7 days a week
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez in line for new job
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
Details behind final city manager candidate's past job with El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Escobar, U.S. agriculture official tout efforts to create ‘sustainable’ food system
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Bleeding for a Harley: El Paso Motorcycle dealership offers chance to win a bike
El Paso, TX1 day ago
EPFD responds to commercial structure fire in Central EP
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
Sunland Park Fire assists with body recovery in desert
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
AI-generated images depict 'typical' homes of major Texas cities including El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
YISD Board of Trustees named best in El Paso region
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Community invited to celebrate ‘Parks and Recreation Month’
El Paso, TX1 day ago
10 El Paso Companies Hiring to Fill Work From Home Jobs
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Industrial accident turns fatal in southeast El Paso; investigation continues
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
Texas Rescue Patrol ready for busy July Fourth holiday at Red Sands
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Las Cruces company changing the future of caregiving
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
La Nube to feature local artist Margarita Cabrera interactive exhibit
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso Shooter’s Sentencing Expected Today: Somber Reflections, Vital Resources on Dangers of Mainstreaming White Nationalism
El Paso, TX1 day ago
City Council discussing streetcar service, Chief Internal Auditor and fire code
El Paso, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: 8 injured after shooting at Upper Valley party
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
This Titanic Survivor’s Journey Shaped Iconic El Paso Dealership
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Ready for the Rain: El Paso Water Providing Free Sandbags in Preparation for 2023 Monsoon
El Paso, TX3 days ago
1 person found dead in 'industrial accident' in southeast El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
White Sands Missile Range US 70 Roadblock set for July 7, 2023
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Rising migrant deaths in El Paso amid triple-digit heat waves, says Border Patrol
El Paso, TX2 days ago
CBP officers seize 3K rounds of ammo at Ysleta Port of Entry
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Police respond to subject with weapon in far East El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Asian Parts Manufacturer Picks New Mexico for Expansion
Santa Teresa, NM3 days ago
El Paso Firefighters Busy Over Holiday Responding to Over 50 Calls
El Paso, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy