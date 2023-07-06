Open in App
cw34.com

Endangered 15-year-old girl displaying erratic behavior missing in Fort Pierce

By Gershon Harrell,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
FLORIDA AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old boy abducted by father, St. Lucie deputies say
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Boynton Beach man sentenced to life in prison for killing elderly woman
Boynton Beach, FL3 days ago
Melbourne Police Seeks Help to Identify Suspect Wanted for Stealing Equipment From Driveway
Melbourne, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amber Alert Canceled: Fort Pierce boy found safe in Polk County
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
Amber Alert: 12-year-old kidnapped in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Firework scare triggers lockdown at Wellington Mall, reopening expected soon
Wellington, FL17 hours ago
Man in stolen car runs from police, reaches for loaded Kimber in bag, continues fleeing after ditching bag
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Shooting sends two to hospital, days after teen's celebratory gunfire at same apartment complex in WPB: Police
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Dozen individuals potentially responsible for over a hundred West Palm Beach homicides, says police chief
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Man runs red light, later found to be in possession of two firearms and backpack full of drugs
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
Girl in serious condition after Fourth of July shooting in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Man found guilty of double murder near West Palm Beach, sentencing set for August
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Fort Pierce authorities tackle unoccupied residence fire, no injuries reported
Fort Pierce, FL3 days ago
SUV failed to yield right of way in wreck that injured 9 – FHP
Vero Beach, FL1 day ago
Riviera Beach woman hurt by gunfire on Fourth of July
Riviera Beach, FL3 days ago
16-year-old with 'high-powered weapon' in custody after celebratory gunfire
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Police: Melbourne man shot to death by girlfriend after allegedly attacking her
Melbourne, FL3 days ago
Sewer repairs close Lake Trail in Palm Beach
Palm Beach, FL22 hours ago
Husband and wife rabbis now leading West Palm Beach temple
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Convicted Felon Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm and Drugs Following Traffic Violation
Port Saint Lucie, FL2 days ago
Man Steals 69 Expensive Birds and Dumps Them in Trash to Evade Arrest
Lake Worth, FL4 days ago
Family Beach House is A Tall Order
Vero Beach, FL1 day ago
FPPD: Two Suspects in Custody for June 13 Liquor Store Robbery
Fort Pierce, FL4 days ago
Man arrested for selling counterfeit metals, drugs and firearm found in his possession
Vero Beach, FL3 days ago
Treasure Coast workers labor through sweltering heat
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Fatal crash claims life of West Palm Beach woman
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
No swim advisory for Boynton Beach Intracoastal Waterway after sewage spill
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
Southern Boulevard Bridge construction moving to daytime schedule next week
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy