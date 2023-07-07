Open in App
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg City Council hosts conference sessions, laundry list of topics discussed

By Allen Clayton,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkTDD_0nIf4mJ800

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg held a conference session Thursday with a long list on its agenda of discussion items. At the top of the meeting was a discussion on changes to the agenda and minutes along with comments, questions, and delegation period.

During the conference session, one of the proposed changes included changes to how public comments would be accepted. The change made a motion to only allow public commenting during the petitions and communications and public hearing portion of the meeting. The current ruling allows the public to comment while council members are doing so as well.

Another topic discussed during the meeting was the possibility of the city honoring the recently-passed veteran Charles Hardman whom many said was a beacon of hope with him waving to drivers in the city. Commemorative signage and a bench were some of the options mentioned that the city could use in order to honor Hardman.

“I drove by Charles, Mr. Hardman many times and waved, and dropped off a water to him. And, just like the vice mayor said, he brought a smile to everyone’s face at the end of a long workday. So, he will be missed, and I think we should honor him,” said Jim Malfregeot, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Stonewood water and sewer rates to increase—here’s why

The mayor said that the work sessions and conference sessions allow the council to discuss issues that may be presented and placed on the agenda in future meetings. City officials also discussed a lease agreement with Gore Luxe Development.

“They’ve done a wonderful job developing the Gore, and they are in need of parking spots and that lot has been vacant for, I have been on council 10 years now, and that lot has been vacant for 10 years,” Malfregeot said. “We’ve tried to sell it, we’ve tried many things and nothing became of it. So, you know, with Kim’s vision of making it look nice plus supplying parking for their tenants, I think it is a great win, win situation for the Gore Luxe and the City of Clarksburg.”

Another topic that was discussed was a $1,000 donation from Thrasher Engineering Group which the city said they would put to use resurrecting the mayor youth council, which is a program made up of high school students who strive to have future leadership roles in their communities.

“I am going to take the vice mayor with me and we are going to go to the high schools and let them know. I mean, the mayor’s youth council decorates for Halloween, decorates the poles for Christmas, goes to the VA during Halloween, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, you know, cheers up the veterans,” Malfregeot said.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included:

  • Home-based businesses
  • Review of the city charter
  • Wind sculpture and gazebo
  • Rebranding
  • Future elections
  • Beautification committee
  • Cell phone and insurance stipends for council members
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

