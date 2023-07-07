Open in App
Sportsnaut

George Kirby, trio of HRs lift Mariners past Astros

By Sportsnaut,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXVcR_0nIf4Dbp00

George Kirby carried a shutout into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners rode home runs from Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford to a 5-1 road win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Kirby, added to the American League All-Star Game roster on Tuesday, recorded his 14th quality start, matching Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman for the most in the majors. It also marked the 44th quality start for the Mariners’ rotation, one behind the Minnesota Twins for most in the majors.

Kirby (8-7) sidestepped a two-out walk to Kyle Tucker in the bottom of the first inning and worked around a pair of two-out baserunners in the second before finding his groove. He retired eight consecutive batters prior to Corey Julks notching his second single in as many at-bats with one out in the fifth. Kirby responded by striking out two of the next three batters before inducing an inning-ending double-play grounder from Jose Abreu that erased Tucker and capped the sixth.

Fittingly, it was Julks who ended the shutout bid with his third hit off Kirby, a two-out double that scored Yainer Diaz from first base in the seventh. Reliever Matt Brash stranded Julks at second with a strikeout of pinch-hitter Bligh Madris, closing the book on Kirby. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed one run on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Kirby threw 93 pitches, 64 for strikes.

Astros rookie right-hander Ronel Blanco (2-1) recorded a career-high nine strikeouts but was undone by the longball. Suarez plated Jarred Kelenic with his two-run blast to left in the second, spotting the Mariners a 2-0 lead with his 10th home run. An inning later, Crawford recorded his eighth homer with a 371-foot drive to right with one out, extending the Seattle advantage to 3-0.

Blanco found his footing soon thereafter, retiring nine consecutive batters before escaping a one-out, two-on mess in the sixth with a strikeout of Kelenic. He allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings to post a quality start.

Suarez added a 420-foot home run to center field off Rafael Montero in the ninth for his 14th career multi-homer game and first this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick Admits Wrongdoing in Controversial Play vs. Seattle Mariners
Houston, TX19 hours ago
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Astros catching heat again after shady play by Chas McCormick vs. Mariners
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston Astros Player Getting Called Out For Dirty Play
Houston, TX1 day ago
Aaron Judge Gives Clear Response to Question About Suing Dodgers After Injury
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson had ‘turbulent’ performance this spring, uphill battle to start Week 1
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Iconic 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card stands test of time
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Police: Britney Spears struck self in incident with Victor Wembanyama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Astros GM gives murky Jose Altuve injury update
Houston, TX2 days ago
LSU star Dylan Crews, No. 1 prospect in 2023 MLB Draft, reportedly wants historic signing bonus
Washington, DC1 day ago
Mariners vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 7/7/2023
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Josiah Harrell out of UFC 290 due to brain disease
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Video From Britney Spears Alleged Slap Released
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
10-run delight has Mariners firing on all cylinders
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
The Cross-Country Origins of Heart
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Javier Baez leads hit parade as Tigers pound A’s
Detroit, MI1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers may be forced to move on from QB after training camp
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Blake Snell, Padres aim to derail Mets’ winning streak
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Maverick Gaming Acquires Silverdale’s All-Star Lanes & Casino
Silverdale, WA2 days ago
Victor Wembanyama highlights: Mixed bag in Summer League debut
San Antonio, TX15 hours ago
Braves bid for series victory versus reeling Rays
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy