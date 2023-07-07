Open in App
FOX 2

Call overload led to lack of ambulances during Fourth of July

By Kayla ShepperdAndy Banker,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewsKf_0nIf45dG00

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has uncovered new evidence that highlights the significant impact of fireworks on St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department’s workload over the 24 hours from the morning of the Fourth of July to the morning of the fifth is soaring.

At one point, the department was so overrun with calls that there was no ambulance for a critically injured teenager.

“There’s a ripple effect that I would like people to consider,” said Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

On July 5, around 12:45 a.m., in the 1200 block of Hebert in north St. Louis, a roof caught fire from fireworks. It would be one of 610 fire department responses in those 24 hours.

St. Louis firefighters and paramedics know the deluge is coming every year.

“The root word of fireworks is ‘fire’,” Mosby said standing next to a burned-up car and garage in the 8600 block of Oriole.

The fire started on the roof just before midnight, almost certainly from fireworks.

“This could have been your garage. It could be your house, your car, your property, and there’s no rhyme nor reason why this burned up and not this one over here or the next one,” Mosby said.

“Root cause: fireworks,” said Kevin Dickherber, who owns the burned building on Hebert.

Someone’s fireworks caught the roof of the building on fire around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Dickherber said he plans to rehab the building. Firefighters saved the adjacent home where he lives with his family.

That fire came after a firefighter was rushed to a hospital for heat exhaustion fighting heavy flames on Etzel a few miles away.

The number of fire department responses was up more than 20% over the same 24-hour period two years ago. The number of fire calls actually dropped, but the number of medical calls soared by nearly 34%. It included a call for a 14-year-old boy critically injured when he ran into traffic after setting off fireworks in Shreve. The city’s 12 ambulances were already on other calls, creating a “status zero” situation – meaning there was no ambulance to send. However, the boy was rushed to a hospital in a police cruiser with a paramedic who had arrived on a fire truck.

“If that does happen and there is an ambulance shortage, if you will, there will be a fire truck with four trained professionals that can stabilize and do a lot to care for you,” Mosby said.

There are 30 fire trucks available in addition to the ambulances, with an average response time of four minutes, according to Mosby. A number of the trucks have a paramedic assigned. All have EMTs.

“The fire department does what they can, but they can only do so much, especially on an extreme night like the Fourth,” Dickherber said.

“Maybe one-day folks will change how we celebrate the Fourth,” Mosby said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy