Over 80 people hurt after double-decker bus crash in NYC

By Eden Villalovas,

1 day ago

T he New York City Fire Department reported around 80 people were hurt in a “serious accident” between a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus.

The two buses collided around 7 p.m. on 1st Ave. and E. 23rd St. in Manhattan.

“Our first two units arrived quickly to find two buses involved in what appeared to be a serious accident, complicated by the fact that one of them was a double-decker bus,” Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy from Division 1 said in a press conference Thursday evening.


“The first two units went to work quickly removing those patients from the bus and starting the triage process and getting them out to the EMS,” Murphy said.

Of the passengers on each of the buses, 18 people were transported to local hospitals, and an additional 63 people were being evaluated at the scene of the crash.

Deputy Chief Paul Hopper pointed out the emergency response teams have experienced a “few minor challenges," clarifying that some victims had to be rescued through the window of the double-decker bus. However, overall, emergency response operations were running smoothly, and none of the victims had life-threatening injuries as of Thursday night.

“Many injuries are just cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, some head and neck injuries as well,” Murphy said.

The driver of the tour bus was transported for evaluation and is not considered to have sustained the most serious injury among those in the crash.

“I'd like to point out that the cooperation from all the emergency responders on this particular incident was wonderful, and we're all quite fortunate it was not much worse,” Hopper said.

