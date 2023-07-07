Open in App
Biden administration approves cluster munitions for Ukraine

By Scripps News Staff,

1 day ago

The Biden administration approved a new $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Friday, which includes cluster munitions.

Known officially as dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, they will be launched by artillery weapons that the U.S. and its allies have provided to Ukraine, including howitzers. The cluster munitions would be based on a 155 mm shell commonly used on the battlefield.

Ukraine says cluster munitions are the best shot they have at fighting Russian troops who are in trenches that they have dug out to block Ukrainian forces from retaking territory.

“They will not use the rounds in civilian populated urban environments," said Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy.

Wagner boss said to be in Russia, as Moscow undermines Prigozhin

Earlier, the State Department had reportedly not supported the move, citing humanitarian concerns and the worry that the U.S. would fall out of line with many of its allies in how they support the fight against Russia. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has since backed the move.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has placed constant pressure on Biden to send the munitions, which spread tiny deadly bombs.

