WHIO Dayton

Parents say DPS superintendent leaving with issues unresolved is concerning

By WHIO Staff,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aTCY_0nIf38O400

Parents who have ongoing concerns with Dayton Public Schools say it’s concerning that Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli is leaving without those concerns being resolved.

Lolli on Thursday afternoon announced she is leaving and has been named interim superintendent for the Lakota School District in Warren County, and issued this statement: “I appreciate the hard work by the staff and community to help Dayton become better over the past six years. I wish the district well.”

One of the last reports about Lolli came in April, when the school board announced that Lolli’s contract had been extended.

“Parents do need answers,” one parent, Melissa Helton, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Thursday night.

Others expressed concerns about the transportation issues that have bedeviled the district. Another parent, with six children, said she is concerned about reports of bullying at one DPS school.

McDermott went to an address believed to be Lolli’s home, looking for comment. No one answered the door.

The school board has a meeting scheduled for July 11 at Belmont High School.


