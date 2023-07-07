Open in App
KSN News

Cyclists make the trip from Tlalnepantla to Wichita

By Stephanie Nutt,

1 day ago



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of 2023, Wichita has been sister cities with Tlalnepantla, Mexico, for 50 years.

As part of the celebration, five cyclists made a 13-day trip from Tlalnepatla to Wichita, traveling around 125 miles per day. They arrived in Wichita Thursday.

“I can tell you that it is quite a feat, especially when they’re coming through Texas with the heat that we have,” President of Wichita Area Sister Cities Teresa Molina said.

The Tlalnepantla Municipal Government sent them off with messages of greetings and friendship to convey.


Courtesy: Wichita Area Sister Cities

During their stay, they will tour Wichita, including eating at local eateries and going site seeing.

“It’s our pleasure, it’s our privilege to welcome our international visitors and then go back to Tlalnepantla to continue our international friendship that’s been going on for 50 years,” said Molina.

On July 12, Business Exploration Trip participants from Wichita will head to Tlalnepantla to meet with Tlalnepantla’s Municipal Government, among other organizations, to discuss areas of mutual interest for business development between the two cities.

According to Wichita Area Sister Cities, Mexico is now the 13th-largest world economy.

Andover Police Department finds owner of 15-foot-long snake

“Tlalnepantla, which is a suburb of Mexico City, exports $1.5 billion annually in products of all kinds,” Molina said.

While they are in Tlalnepantla, Tlalnepantla’s Foreign Affairs Department has arranged for the Business Exploration Trip participants to explore Mexico, including seeing the world’s largest pyramid at Teotihuacan, the National Palace with the murals of Diego Rivera and more.

On Sunday at 6 p.m., you can bike with the Tlalnepantla cyclists at Riverside Park.

The cyclists’ trip was supported by Bike Walk Wichita, Salud + Bienestar, Wichita Area Sister Cities, The City of Wichita and Kansas Global Trade Services.

