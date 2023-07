LOS ANGELES -- Pittsburgh third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and hit leadoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers .

Hayes had been sidelined since June 24 by lower back inflammation. He entered hitting .254 with 16 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Right-hander Roansy Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA this season in 11 starts and eight relief appearances. He allowed four runs in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 6-4 loss, giving up consecutive homers to J.D. Martinez and David Peralta .