Man arrested in connection with Gila Bend double homicide said he didn't mean to hurt anyone

By Fernando Cervantes Jr., Arizona Republic,

1 day ago
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Gila Bend on Monday.

David Diaz, 21, was arrested by deputies at a residence in Gila Bend at about 1 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to calls made to 911 describing several gunshots fired and two wounded people.

According to court documents, once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered an unidentified woman in the front doorway of the house unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found three men at the location and arrested suspect David Diaz.

At the same time, another victim was dropped off at a nearby fire station. The unidentified man later died at a hospital.

Court documents show that a combination of witness statements and forensic evidence was gathered during the investigation.

According to a witness, who was unidentified, the woman whom deputies found unresponsive was arguing with a person in a bedroom of the house. Because of the argument, the woman asked for a ride home from a friend.

The person who took the male victim to the fire station told deputies he went to the house as he believed a man was assaulting the woman.

One of the people who went to the residence to pick up the woman was another victim of the shooting and also killed. A fight broke out between that victim and another man.

Another fight broke out between three other men. One of the men told deputies that he noticed someone was in possession of a gun and believed they were trying to intimidate them. The female victim and two men were told to leave the house, but they refused, according to the man who was arrested, Diaz, court documents say.

According to the girlfriend of Diaz, two men walked out of the house while both victims stood near the front door of the house.

Diaz said, “I’m done with this,” and then shot toward the front door, striking both victims, court documents say.

In an interview with deputies, Diaz told them he did not mean to hurt anyone but instead scare them away from the house. Deputies say Diaz used an AR-style rifle to shoot at people.

When deputies arrived, Diaz was described as the shooter, and family members corroborated this and helped deputies find the gun used during the crime, court documents say.

Court documents also show that six casings and one live round were found inside the home.

Diaz was booked by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and could face possible manslaughter charges.

