Six-run inning carries Red Sox past Rangers

By Sportsnaut,

1 day ago

The Boston Red Sox erased a one-run deficit by scoring six times in the seventh inning and went on to defeat the visiting Texas Rangers 10-6 on Thursday night.

Enrique Hernandez’s two-run single against Grant Anderson put the Red Sox ahead 6-5 in the seventh and opened the floodgates. Christian Arroyo, Connor Wong, Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida added RBI hits as the Red Sox piled up seven hits — six singles and a double — against four Texas relievers.

Wong had three of Boston’s 13 hits overall. Corey Seager led Texas with three hits, including his 11th home run of the season to cap the scoring in the ninth.

Josh Winckowski (3-1) earned the win for tossing two innings of scoreless relief as Boston took the rubber match of the three-game series. The Red Sox have won five of their last six games.

Josh Sborz (4-4) allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning and took the loss. The Rangers have lost four of five.

Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox take a 1-0 lead when he scored from third on a Rafael Devers groundout in the bottom of the first inning, but the Rangers tied the game in the second on an RBI single from Jonah Heim that scored Adolis Garcia.

Boston took a 3-1 lead in the third. After Devers’ RBI double scored Turner, Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly drove in Yoshida.

Texas quickly tied the game in the fourth. Josh Jung opened with a double and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly to pull the Rangers within a run, and then Ezequiel Duran scored on a single by Leody Taveras single.

The Rangers took the lead in the fifth. Garcia walked with two outs, took third on Jung’s double and scored on Yoshida’s throwing error. Heim followed with a double that drove in Jung to put Texas in front 5-3.

Boston was within a run after Hernandez scored on Rob Refsnyder’s single in the sixth.

–Field Level Media

