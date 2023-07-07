Vietnam’s ‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell’ Finds North American Distributor – Global Bulletin

Greenbird Media Cluster Acquired by STV Studios - Global Bulletin

COMING OUT OF ITS SHELL



Kino Lorber has picked up North American rights to Pham Thien An’s debut feature “ Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell .” The Vietnamese drama appeared in Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight section and was winner of the Camera d’Or.



The company plans a theatrical release as well as a digital and home video releases on all major platforms after the film makes multiple stops on the international film festival circuit.



“The sudden death of his sister-in-law brings unexpected responsibilities to Thien ( Le Phong Vu ), who is reluctantly tasked with bringing his five-year-old nephew Dao to their countryside hometown. On the road, Thien is drawn into a search for his long missing older brother, haunted and spurred forward by a series of sublime dreams that reignite suppressed memories, forbidden desires, and specters of his own youth. What began as a journey home becomes a pilgrimage marked by visual splendor and mystical overtones, a quest for understanding and certainty in a Vietnam that seems unable to provide any clear answers. As Thien battles with his own existential question of what is worth living for, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell interrogates the persistence and complexity of faith, not only in the spiritual but in the delicate beauty of earthly existence,” said Kino Lorber by way of a long synopsis.



“Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” was licensed by sales agency Cercamon . It is the second prize-winner acquired by Kino Lorber from the 2023 Cannes festival, following Kaouther Ben Hania’s “ Four Daughters ” which was awarded the L’Oeil d’Or for best documentary.

TAPSTARS TO TAKE PART IN EDINBURGH TV FESTIVAL



TAPstars, a new pilot program from the TV Access Project (TAP), is set to launch at the Edinburgh TV Festival. Launched in August 2022, TAP supports deaf, disabled and neurodivergent off-screen talent in the early stage of their careers. TAP will sponsor six people who will receive a full pass to the Edinburgh TV Festival, including transportation and accommodations, and take part in an informal mentoring session with a TAP partner (Channel 4, ITV, BBC, Sky, Paramount, UKTV, STV, BritBox International, Amazon Prime and Disney).



“Disabled representation in senior TV industry roles sits at an extremely low 4.7%,” TAP said in a press release. “Our hope is the TAPstars programme will be part of an industry wide shift towards addressing the underrepresentation of Disabled talent, and move towards TAP’s goal of full inclusion by 2030.”



Applications open on July 7 and close on July 24. To apply, click here .

BIGG NUMBERS



JioCinema claims a new record in the Indian streaming space with the Salman Khan -hosted “ Bigg Boss OTT ,” a digital-only version of the iconic “ Bigg Boss ” show, the Indian adaptation of the “Big Brother” format. The season is being telecast live 24 hours and is available to all of India at no cost. Since launch on June 17, it has already attracted over 400 million video views and generated over 4 billion minutes of watch time across 35 million viewers. It has also attracted 150 million votes for contestants.



The show is also making use of multiple engagement technologies. These include multi-camera feeds, 360-degree cameras, live chats, and the use of meme templates that allow viewers to create clips of funny moments.

QUEENSLAND CALLING



Screen Queensland has appointed Jacqui Feeney as its new CEO. She takes up the post from July 26.



Feeney previously held executive leadership roles with Fox Networks Group, National Geographic, the Sydney Film Festival, Documentary Australia and innovation incubator Fishburners.



She will be expected to implement an ambitious 2023–25 Strategic Plan , focused on further expanding the local screen industry while harnessing global interest in Queensland as a production destination of choice. The organization recently also appointed Tanya Ellen as its head of content to lead development and production funding programs in the state. She replaced Mag Scholes.

AWARDS



The Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs have unveiled their five creative entrepreneurs driving social change through business.



They are dance company Artistry Youth Dance , media agency LEVILE , arts org. Rehema Cultural Arts and production company The Bitten Peach .



The winners were unveiled at a special ceremony at the Royal Society of Arts by news correspondent Brenda Emmanus .

