You truly have 20/20 vision if you can spy the sleeping cat nestled in this pile of logs in under 15 seconds

ONLY those with perfect vision have been able to spot the cat lounging about in this relaxing nature image.

The feline managed to camouflage itself between several piles of chopped logs.

Many TikTok users have struggled to spot the sandy blonde feline lounging about amid a pile of logs. Credit: Reddit

The wood is stacked up in front of a fence on a rustic property located in the middle of a lush forest.

"Can you find the sleeping cat in this photo?" TikTok user Charles Clockworks (@c.clockworks) asked in a clip featuring the optical illusion.

The TikToker with nearly 700,000 followers received nearly 7,000 likes on the video.

"You have 10seconds," he said.

The cat is particularly hard to spot because its sandy blonde fur is almost exactly the same color as the logs.

"I didn't see," one TikToker said in the comments.

"I have spent more than one hour," said another.

"If you still don't see it, take a screenshot and zoom in the area where the arrow is," Clockworks replied in the comments.

The feline is located on top of the pile of logs in the center of the image.

It's stretched out and enjoying a nap right below the top log on the pile.

If viewers look closely, the can see the animal's sleepy little face and perky ears.

This is far from the only popular optical illusion featuring a cat.

Viewers have struggled to find the grey kitty hidden in this image of a gritty streetscape.

But those who look closely will see that the cat is hiding in plain site.

There's also a prowling sniper hidden in this dramatic image of a snowy mountain top.

Can you spot him?

Those with above average intelligence will also be able to spot the color red in this trippy optical illusion video.

But that only accounts for about 35percent of those who view it.

Another 30percent see the color blue and an additional 20percent can spot the color yellow.