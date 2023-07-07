Open in App
CBS Detroit

All charges dropped against Wayne County school employee accused of sexual assault

By CBS Detroit,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27obnE_0nIevYXx00

All charges dropped against Wayne County school employee accused of sexual assault 02:36

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County prosecutors say charges have been dropped against a school employee accused of sexually assaulting four girls in Westland and Garden City.

Officials say the remaining two charges against James Baird in Westland were dropped Wednesday, July 5, a week after two other charges in Garden City were dropped .

"Additional investigation that we requested from the Westland Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case. We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connect with these matters," Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Baird, who worked as a vision specialist, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct back in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old at two Westland schools in 2018 and 2020.

On June 28, prosecutors dismissed two second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with assaults on two 8-year-old girls at a Garden City school.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Oakland County man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill attorney, judge
Brighton, MI16 hours ago
Rashad Trice facing federal charges in kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith
Lansing, MI23 hours ago
Suspect in kidnapping of Wynter Cole Smith charged in Macomb County, moved to jail cell
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Criminal complaint details kidnapping, death of Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith
Lansing, MI17 hours ago
Detroit police say claim of refusing to conduct search in Wynter Cole-Smith's kidnapping is false
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Records shed light on suspect connected to deceased toddler Wynter Cole-Smith
Lansing, MI1 day ago
To-do list at new Wayne Co. jail complex includes features to prevent hangings, rape
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Flint man avoids jail time in vulnerable adult abuse case
Flint, MI2 days ago
Dearborn police investigating after 28-year-old fatally shot
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Flint Shooting Leaves Four Critically Injured
Flint, MI1 day ago
Alleged gunman in Flint homicide found competent, opts to represent himself at trial
Flint, MI3 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old Jerrica Harris found safe, Detroit police say
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Teens facing felony charges after aiming fireworks at property, undercover cops in Dearborn
Dearborn, MI3 days ago
Sleeping 8-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in Detroit rolling gun battle
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Rochester police search for elderly woman missing for over a week
Rochester, MI1 day ago
Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot will face trial
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police search for missing 18-year-old girl
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith found in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Father of missing toddler Wynter Smith speaks out as Michigan authorities continue searching
Detroit, MI2 days ago
At least 3 injured in shooting on Flint’s west side
Flint, MI2 days ago
Details emerge in Capac murder case
Capac, MI3 days ago
WSU student reports unwanted touching, unknown fluid found on back
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Flint man accused in shooting, leading police on chase takes plea
Flint, MI5 days ago
Family of Wynter Cole-Smith honor 2-year-old at vigil in Detroit
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Ypsilanti police searching for 2 suspects in fatal stabbing
Ypsilanti, MI3 days ago
Family releases statement after Wynter Cole-Smith's body found in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Barrage of gunfire rings out after 8-year-old's shooting
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Family, community mourn the death of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Fire destroys former Angelo’s office headquarters on Flint’s east side
Flint, MI19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy