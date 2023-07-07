Gov. Reynolds welcomes Casey DeSantis to Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds rolled out the welcome mat for a high-profile political spouse Thursday evening.

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, visited the Simpson Barn in Johnston during an event hosted by Reynolds.

Reynolds essentially interviewed DeSantis similar to a talk show host and explained why she was proud of DeSantis’ campaign visit.

“I didn’t run to preserve the status quo. I ran to get things done,” Reynolds said to DeSantis. “I am a woman on a mission, and I think you’re a woman on a mission too.”

The conversation focused on parental issues, most notably the school choice bill Reynolds signed into law this year.

“I’m the product of a public school, I raised our three daughters in a public school, and our grandchildren are going there, but parents ultimately should be the decision makers,” reynolds said. “We can pass all the other bills that deal with indoctrination and sexualization, but there’s still ways they can get around it. Parental choice…that is the game changer.”

The barn quickly filled up for both DeSantis and Reynolds. Some Iowans said it was their civic duty to listen to politicians before the caucus.

“It’s a nice opportunity that makes your vote feel more important than the rest of the country,” said Mike Trenkamp of Johnston. “We have an outsized impact, which is pretty cool.”

“Us Iowans have to get out there, hear what they have to say, and get active in the political process,” added Adam Conn of Clive. “We’re pretty blessed to have this opportunity as Iowans.”

Reynolds did not endorse DeSantis’ husband during the campaign visit. She previously stated she would not endorse any presidential candidates before the caucus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.