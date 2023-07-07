Open in App
WHO 13

Gov. Reynolds welcomes Casey DeSantis to Iowa

By Taj Simmons,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Obnds_0nIetRRI00

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds rolled out the welcome mat for a high-profile political spouse Thursday evening.

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, visited the Simpson Barn in Johnston during an event hosted by Reynolds.

Reynolds essentially interviewed DeSantis similar to a talk show host and explained why she was proud of DeSantis’ campaign visit.

“I didn’t run to preserve the status quo. I ran to get things done,” Reynolds said to DeSantis. “I am a woman on a mission, and I think you’re a woman on a mission too.”

The conversation focused on parental issues, most notably the school choice bill Reynolds signed into law this year.

“I’m the product of a public school, I raised our three daughters in a public school, and our grandchildren are going there, but parents ultimately should be the decision makers,” reynolds said. “We can pass all the other bills that deal with indoctrination and sexualization, but there’s still ways they can get around it. Parental choice…that is the game changer.”

The barn quickly filled up for both DeSantis and Reynolds. Some Iowans said it was their civic duty to listen to politicians before the caucus.

“It’s a nice opportunity that makes your vote feel more important than the rest of the country,” said Mike Trenkamp of Johnston. “We have an outsized impact, which is pretty cool.”

“Us Iowans have to get out there, hear what they have to say, and get active in the political process,” added Adam Conn of Clive. “We’re pretty blessed to have this opportunity as Iowans.”

Reynolds did not endorse DeSantis’ husband during the campaign visit. She previously stated she would not endorse any presidential candidates before the caucus.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Ron DeSantis bragged about sending help to Iowa — 10 hours after being told it wasn't needed
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Time to fill... let's talk shoes!
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local elected official, Iowa ACLU reacts to Gov. Reynolds’ special session
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Three more Iowa nursing homes prepare to shut down
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Sieda to Help with Iowa Individual Assistance Grant for June 29 Disaster
Bloomfield, IA1 day ago
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
Fairfield, IA2 days ago
Corndog Kickoff this weekend gets Iowans ready for State Fair
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Extremely Rare Amphibian Spotted In Eastern Iowa [PHOTO]
Edgewood, IA1 day ago
Cherokee Locker opens new facility
Cherokee, IA1 day ago
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Muscatine, IA2 days ago
Iowa Couple Goes From Tornado Loss To HUGE Lottery Win!
Ottumwa, IA1 day ago
Iowa orthopedic surgeon agrees not to practice medicine following abuse allegations
West Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Hope Ministries study finds male guests had 4+ traumatic childhood experiences
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
'Roll the dice and say your prayers': Iowa farmers continue to deal with drought conditions
Ames, IA2 days ago
Goal reached to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone
Marshalltown, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy