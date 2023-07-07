Des Moines could be next to pull liquor license from Steve McFadden.

Renewing a bar’s liquor license is usually just a formality, but when that bar or its owner become a problem, the city can pull that liquor license back.

That’s what happened Wednesday night in West Des Moines.

“The thing that I can’t square,” said councilman Doug Loots, staring controversial bar owner Steve McFadden in the eye, “and that I’m constantly trying to teach my own children is how one small decision can cascade into something very, very bad.”

The West Des Moines City Council pointed to McFadden’s personal and financial transgressions as it denied a liquor license renewal request for his Grumpy Goat Tavern on Mills Civic Parkway.

It’s one of several establishments McFadden owns around the metro, and it won’t be the last to face this issue.

McFadden’s Tipsy Crow Tavern in the Court Avenue District of Des Moines also has a liquor license set to expire, and last month the Des Moines City Council postponed its vote on the renewal.

While the Council was deliberate in its action, members chose their words carefully in speaking with WHO 13 after the meeting.

“We’ll take a look at (McFadden and the Tipsy Crow) and make sure that they meet all the requirements for the city,” said Ward 4 councilamn, Joe Gatto, “and make sure they meet all the requirements for the state also.”

Ward 3 councilman, Josh Mandelbaum concurred.

“We’ve specifically said there’ve been some recent developments with the owner that maybe call into question whether or not that meets the requirement,” he said. “So we’re gonna look with legal and the police department to make sure that requirements are met and if they’re not then we’ll act accordingly.”

The Des Moines City Council meets next on Monday, July 17 th . WHO 13 has been told McFadden and the Tipsy Crow will be on the agenda.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.