New Mexico Highlands hires new baseball coach

By Bradley Benson,

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands has officially named its new head baseball coach. Harry Estep takes over as manager of the program following his recent success at Luna Community College in Las Vegas.

Former La Cueva standout commits to power 5 football program

“I want to bring that same energy where we are trying to make a big change, and its going to be a change that happens short term and long term,” said Estep. “Build a different culture and build a competitive and developmental culture that guys want to buy into right away. I think that is our biggest short term goal and then I think my biggest long term goal is to keep guys in state and make this a place where New Mexico guys want to go to.”

Coming off a season where the Cowboys finished with only three wins, Estep is looking to rejuvenate the program and believes that his time already spent in Las Vegas will help.

“I am fortunate, I have seen these guys for 2 or 3 years for some of them, at Highlands while practicing at Luna. It makes it easier, but also more exciting… So, its really exciting for me know seeing that I am going to be with them.”

Estep will start things at Highlands this fall before the 2024 season begins in February.

